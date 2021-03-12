by Otto Ringle
One of the disadvantages of being a snowbird is you miss many things back home, especially the basketball games. We used to go to all the girls’ and boys’ games and today, I noticed in the paper that the Morrison twins are on the girls’ varsity basketball team, and they are only in eighth-grade. Way to go, girls!
Wow, did they bring back old memories! Aubrey and Avery Morrison are the fifth generation friends of our family. Their great-great grandmother used to live on the corner where the Holiday Station is now, and on the way to piano lessons, which were held across the street, we always cut across her yard. She was a meticulous groundskeeper and would come out of her house, wielding a meat cleaver and holler at us in her Franco-Italian accent to use the sidewalk! Of course she would never use that meat cleaver, as that was her way of being friendly in her typical Italian way.
The Morrison twins’ grandfather, Vic LaFontaine, was our scoutmaster, and I will always remember the many hours we spent making our own bows and arrows out of Osage orange wood, as a project for scouting.
Another memory I have of the LaFontaine generation happened when I returned home from the service. While negotiating the Korean Armistice Agreement at the peace tables in Panmunjom, Korea, I saved up all my pay and when I was discharged, I paid cash for a beautiful 1956 black and white Ford Victoria hard top convertible. As I was driving through town one day, Betty LaFontaine motioned for me to pull over. I rolled down my window and she asked, “Does that beautiful car come with two-by-fours?” When I asked why, she answered, “You better keep a couple in the back seat, because the girls are going to be all over you!”
Vic and Betty LaFontaine had a daughter, Toni, who married Jim Morrison. They lived right across the street from us on Cleveland Boulevard, and we were very sad the day Jim passed away from leukemia. For many years Toni conducted a basketball jamboree, where all the funds were donated to the American Leukemia Foundation. Now that Toni has moved away from Walker, her daughter Sarah and her three sons, Randall, Joe and Paul, have been carrying on the family tradition. The annual Morrison Basketball Jamboree is a wonderful project for a very important cause.
So now Randall’s twin girls are all grown up. The family still lives right across the street, and those girls are always outside; playing catch during softball season, volleyball during volleyball season, and basketball during basketball season. Their dad, Randall, keeps busy tearing down and setting up volleyball nets and replacing the worn-out net on their basketball hoop, as his girls put the ball through it on a regular basis.
We know Grandma Toni is proud of the girls, as she comes back to Walker once in a while, just to watch them play. And great-grandpa Vic would be bustin’ at the seams, since he was such a great outdoorsman. Why, I’ll wager even great-great grandma LaFontaine would leave her meat cleaver at home and come to watch, hollering from the stands in her Franco-Italian accent, in a positive manner if they did well and in a negative manner if they didn’t!
