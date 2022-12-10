A couple of weeks ago we attended the WHA Drama Department’s production of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town.” Wilder wrote the script in 1938 and it is not surprising he received the Pulitzer Prize for drama for his work, as it is a wonderful portrayal of life in a small town, very similar to our own lives in our little town of Walker.
Before the curtain rose in the WHA Auditorium, Katelin DeLorenzo, director of the play, said the following words.
“Since this story follows the lives of a small-town community, I could not help but relate the characters represented to the people of our own little town of Walker. The simple pleasures we find in our own day-to-day lives are absolutely endless, and this story heightens the significance of appreciating those simple pleasures.”
My attention to Katelin’s comments increased as she continued, “The moments we live on a daily basis may not seem like much when we experience them first-hand; however, as we grow older, it is those little moments we gloss over that tend to stick out the most.”
How true that is, Katelin. Misty colored memories of our WHS Drama Department’s production of the “Sunshine Twins” immediately came to mind. In 1949 our senior class put on the play, and the twins were effectively portrayed by Pat Ross and Jim Vogt. Although Pat is gone now, Jim is still doing very well, as he was out hanging Christmas decorations when I called him for the picture above. Jim and Marilyn live in Hackensack and have been together for 73 years, as they married soon after graduation.
But getting back to the play a couple of weeks ago. In the original production, Wilder used the stage manager as the main character, and the play was performed without a set on a mostly-bare stage. With a few exceptions, the actors mimed their actions without the use of props.
DeLorenzo did the same. We are very fortunate to have the likes of Katelin on the staff of WHA. She is the daughter of Kristin Holly and a very talented youg lady. Katelin’s casting of two of the characters particularly stood out, in my humble opinion. Lily Pedersen played the part of Mrs. Webb, and Julia Schock played the part of her daughter, Emily. For the two of them to stand at different times, center stage, all alone and cry, with real tears runing down their cheeks, as they very professionally said their parts, words that also brought tears to the eyes and lumps in the throats of many in the audience. Their performances may possibly be the beginning of something wonderful. It will be interesting to follow the careers of Lily and Julia in the future, if they decide to continue with their dramatic talents.
Congratulations to the entire WHA Drama Department for the wonderful production of the age-old favorite, “Our Town.” Everyone, including those in charge of lighting, sound, costume and stage managing, did a great job. However I have a small suggestion. On the back of the program was a list of individuals that financially supported the production and also the logos of only one organization and one buisness that did the same. We sincerely thank them for bringing such a wonderful experience to “Our Town.” However in the future, there might be a small possibility that many more would support the activities of our excellent school.
May everybody in “Our Town” realize and appreciate our lives as we live them, as the theme of the play suggests, and in so doing, have a wonderful and blessed holiday season!
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
