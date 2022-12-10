"Our Town" by Thornton Wilder
Photo submitted

by Otto Ringle

A couple of weeks ago we attended the WHA Drama Department’s  production of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town.” Wilder wrote the script in 1938 and it is not surprising he received the  Pulitzer Prize for drama for his work, as it is a wonderful  portrayal of life in a small town, very similar to our own lives in our little town of Walker.

