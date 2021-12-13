“We loved our school and our classmates too!” Those beautiful words initiated the theme of this weeks column.
Last summer, we attended the second annual Unity Day, conducted by the Leech Lake Culture Alliance that was held in Onigum at the Nighthawk Community Center
The center is a gorgeous building that includes a gymnasium, which has produced many very fine Native American basketball players. The center is named after a basketball team called the Onigum Nighthawk Nation — a team during the mid-1950s and 1960s that would give many college basketball teams a run for their money.
A couple of very good friends of mine, Joe Aitken and Steve Day, played for the Nighthawks during that era and I vividly remember Steve very well as being a very good basketball player and playing with my brother John Ringle, when their team lost to a very good Littlefork team for a berth in the Minnesota State Basketball Tournament in 1974.
I asked Joe for some of the names of the other players who played for the Nighthawks and he replied, “What a nice thought! Yes, a lot of good Indian athletes were trained under the watchful eyes of Ed Byrnes, Lynn Sykes, Mike Jannes, Don Geiger, John Johnson and Al Maas.”
During the 1950s, Billy Bruce, Ralph Day, Ron Libertus and Norm Bellanger played for the Walker Warriors. And during the 1960s, Roger Aitken, Myron Ellis, Ron Day, Joe Day, Larry Aitken, George Mann, Clyde Monroe, Kenny Turney, Fred Jackson Jr., Joe Aitken, Bob Aitken, Paul Day, Steve Day, Don Day, Larry Day and Walt Sanders played for Walker High School.
From those high school basketball players, the following went on to play for the Nighthawk Nation after graduating from high school:
The Day Brothers: Ron, Steve and Paul.
The Aitken Brothers: Roger, Larry and Joe
The Jackson Brothers: Fred and Simon,
And also Myron Ellis and Clyde Monroe.
Joe went on to say, after graduating from WHS, Roger and Larry Aitken, and Ron and Joe Day also played for an all-Indian School called Haskell Institute, located in Lawrence, Kansas. Joe himself was a very good golfer for Bemidji State University, while his brother, Bob Aitken, played football for the Beavers.
Joe Aitken’s closing sentence contained words that were most appreciated: “Thank you for your continued interest and support of our Native nation. We loved our school and our classmates too!”
One hundred twenty-five years ago one of our founding fathers, Pat McGarry said, “If our new town is going to succeed, we must learn how to get along with our neighboring Native nation.”
The Leech Lake Culture Alliance is doing a great job of following through with McGarry’s very wise suggestion with their construction of the Statue of Unity, located in the Walker City Rock Garden, their annual Unity Days and other projects of cooperation, association and unity between our two communities.
During recent years, the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Lady Wolves basketball team, with very good players like Justine Day and Maxine Smith, also continue to demonstrate the theme of Joe Aitken’s and Pat McGarry’s words — “We must always get along, love our communities, our school and our classmates too!”
