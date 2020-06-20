by Otto Ringle
Walker’s very first Fourth of July Celebration was held in 1896 — the same year our little town was incorporated. The townspeople welcomed over 300 visitors from Old Onigum Agency and an excursion train full of visitors from Brainerd.
Boat and canoe races were held for the adults, with foot and sack races for the children. There was not much of a parade, mostly kids having a good time throwing cherry bomb firecrackers that are illegal nowadays.
There were a couple of flatbeds loaded with logs — one pulled by a team of Percheron horses and the other a team of Bostaurus oxen.
The highlight was one of first gasoline-powered, internal-combustion engines, which was invented the very same year! There was a German family, who lived on Upper Cleveland Boulevard in Walker, by the name of Kurt Blaufus, who had a brand new Benz Patent motorwagen, which was just invented by Karl Benz, also from Germany. The story goes, that the noise of the car caused such a ruckus for the horses and oxen, that the car had to be moved to the very back of the parade!
Every city and town throughout our great nation celebrates the birth of our country. I’ll wager, however, our Fourth of July Celebration has always ranked right up there with the best of small towns! We always had a Kiddy’s Parade and a Main Parade in the morning, music and mayhem in the City Park in the afternoon, and one of the best firework displays in the country as boats from all over the 195 miles of shoreline of our great inland sea, came to [view] a magnificent, spectacular and glorious display of illumination and pyrotechnics!
Soon we will be having the 124th celebration in our little town, and there will be no parade! Because of the very generous donation from the Rick Voigt Memorial Committee, there will be fireworks out on the lake — but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a parade down main street [Minnesota Avenue]. This is indeed unfortunate, as for many years, businesses and organizations in our little town have contributed to the success of one of the best, small-town, Fourth of July celebrations in Minnesota!
The Walker American Legion’s Color Guard leads the parade to the singing of our National Anthem, followed by their float and their motorcycle troupe, which has always been a highlight, as the roar of their engines facinate the children, as the kids rush out to retrieve the candy thrown by the Legion Auxilliary.
A bigger-than-life Lion is another facination provided by our own Lion’s Club. Rotary, First National Bank, Northern Lights Casino and Shores of Leech Resort always have award-winning entries, and almost every organization and business in town particpates, to the enjoyment and excitement of thousands of observers, three or four rows deep, for the entire length of main street.
Not to have that attraction because of COVID-19 would be a shame! Certainly, we have to be very cautious, but surely, something could be done.
Restarants and theaters are opening up, and with very tight observation and supervision, we should be able to have a parade!
Main street is about 30 feet wide. Designate 10 of those 30 feet for the parade itself, and have three designated rows of parade spectators, each 6 feet apart — as required by COVID-19 limitations.
Spectators would be wearing masks and be 6 feet away from each other in all directions. It would be better than not having a parade at all! COVID-19 restrictions would also be followed by having only one person in the vehicle pulling an entry, and only one person every six square feet apart on the float itself. Again, it is better than not having a parade and not recognizing our country’s birthday!
Congratulations to the Rick Voight Committee for saving the fireworks. Now we need the City Council to establish the necessary regulations so we can save our parade.Even if we only have two entries — a team of Bostaurus oxen leading and a team of Percheron horses at the end — it would be better than nothing! Anybody have an old Benz Patent motorwagen to put in the middle — that would be frosting on the cake.Whether we have a parade or not, have a wonderful Fourth of July, stay healthy and God Bless the USA!
