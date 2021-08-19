For the past 15 years, I have been going to the Walker Park Board meetings. The first 10 years resulted in the construction and dedication of the Circle of Time. The next three years resulted in the construction and dedication of the Garden Pavilion and the Statue of Unity. However, the last couple of years were very disappointing, as a suggested memorial to the American Legion’s sponsorship of 100 years of Scouting in Walker was turned down!
So the other day, I thought I would try my luck with the Walker Library Board. For the past couple of years, the Library Board has been working diligently, trying to find a site to build a new library to replace our old Carnegie Library, which was condemned and demolished. The Board has done a wonderful job of relocating all the books to a temporary location in the basement of American National Bank.
Since the library has been having difficulty finding a suitable and an agreeable location fin a new library, I proposed a suggestion for them to consider.
The picture of the building above, which houses the Walker Municipal Liquor Store and the DMV (Department of Motor Vehicle) is a beautiful building. It was built in 1936 with funds made available from President Roosevelt’s WPA New Deal Work Progress Administration. There is enough space west of that building for a new library with adequate parking in three directions.
The back of the new library could be all windows that would give a gorgeous view of the Walker City Rock Garden, the Garden Pavilion and the Statue of Unity.
It was my suggestion to the Library Board that all municipal buildings be in the same location and could all have a similar appearance. However, it was pointed out that such a location would be detrimental because of the nearby location of the Cass County Jail. If that is the case, the jail should not even be in town.
I can remember as a kid — even as young as kindergarten — walking up the school house hill on our way to school. In those days, the sidewalk was within spittin’ distance from the jail. We could almost reach out and touch the inmates, as they reached between the bars to offer us a dime if we would bring them a pack of cigarettes. Or perhaps, if the prisoners were well-off, they might offer us $1 for a half-pint of booze. If a pretty girl walked by, the inmates would almost crawl through the bars, as they shouted degrading and demeaning remarks.
What kind of an influence for a little kid was that? Would the jail being a half block away from a library really be as detrimental as it was in those bygone days?
As I said before, the Cass County jail shouldn’t be in the middle of Walker anyway! The Hubbard County Jail, Beltrami County Jail and Itasca County Jail are all about four blocks away from their respective downtowns: Park Rapids, Bemidji and Grand Rapids. Perhaps we should have let Pine River have the county seat, when we were accused of stuffing the ballot box when it came to voting for the location way back in 1897, a year before Walker was even incorporated.
And another thing — I could go on and on — the city fathers shouldn’t have to meet in a fire hall. The council meetings should be where the liquor store is and the city should buy the Lucky Moose and put their liquor store in that building! That, of course, was only mentioned to the Library Board and is off the subject; however, I did call my suggestion to the Library Board “Block 25 Project.” Block 25 includes the beautiful building that houses the DMV, the liquor store, the Cass County Museum and the Walker City Rock Garden. A new library could be constructed so that it looks the same way, and perhaps someday, we could also persuade the Cass County Museum to change the facade of their building so that it conforms with the others.
I don’t believe I convinced the Library Board of the Block 25 Project. However, it does give them another idea to go along with the great job they are doing in their efforts to make our little town the best little town in Minnesota. I wish them Godspeed with their continued endeavors!
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
