Just look at the expression on the face of the little guy in the picture. Look at those huge, brown eyes, pleading and begging for permission to enter what he hopes might be a land of opportunity — yearning to breathe free.
There is a good chance, the only things the little guy owns are the clothes he has on and the bottle of water he is holding. Please put your politics behind and try to imagine what the Border patrolman might be thinking. Is the patrolman worried about the little guy stealing the job of one of our unemployed, living the rest of his life in our country on welfare, growing up to be the leader of another MS-13? Or, do you imagine the patrolman might think there may be — just a slight possibility of — the little guy growing up to be another Steve Jobs, Ray Kroc, Sergey Brin or Steve Chen? The names may be strange and unfamiliar, but I’ll wager you know the name of another possibility the little guy might grow up to be! How about another Walt Disney?
Unless a person is 100 percent Native American, everyone who lives in the United States is an immigrant — or a child, grandparent or great-grandparent of immigrants. Some immigrants sought a better life in a new country, some fled a war, a natural disaster or a disease — as is the reason lately. Many who fled their homeland have made a lasting impact on the U,S.
There are many such notable persons, but just to mention a few — two of the YouTube founders are child immigrants. Steve Chen was born in Taiwan and Jawed Karim was born in Germany. Gloria Estefan, the Queen of Latin Pop and one of the most successful singers of all time, was born in Havana, Cuba. Walt Disney was the son of an Irish-Canadian. Madeline Albright, the first woman to serve as Secretary of State, was born in Prague, and her family came to the United States to evade the Nazi invasion of WWII.
Steve Jobs, the man behind the iPhone, was a refuge from Syria. Ray Kroc, the founder of MacDonald’s, immigrated from Czechoslovakia with his family. Sergey Brin, born in Moscow, was the co-founder of Google!
Just the other day, on March 9, more than 3,400 tired, poor, huddled masses of unaccompanied migrant children were in Customs and Border Protection custody. Of those, around 2,800 were awaiting placement in shelters suitable for minors, but there were just under 500 beds available to accommodate them!
The numbers are overwhelming, and to compare, at the peak of the 2019 border crisis — when there were overcrowded facilities and children sleeping on the ground — there were around 2,600 unaccompanied children in Border Patrol custody.
A myriad of reasons can account for the sudden rise in children at the US-Mexico border, including the pandemic’s dramatic toll on Latin America and a season of unprecedented hurricanes. We must keep in mind that these tired, poor, huddled masses of children are not coming only from Mexico, but many are traveling all the way across Mexico from their homes in Guatemala and Honduras!
After being taken into Border Patrol custody, unaccompanied children have to be turned over within 72 hours to the Department of Health and Human Services. Once in their care, case managers work to place children with a sponsor, such as a parent or a relative in the US. However, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the department has only been able to use a little more than half of the beds it has for children.
There is no question the problem is a serious one, but is the solution to turn the little, hopeful children, yearning to breathe free, away and send them back to their homelands? I surely do not have an answer, so I asked an old friend, who is the daughter of the pastor at my old German Lutheran Church, which used to be located where T.J.’s Floral is now. She lives near the border crossings at Sugarland, about 20 miles from Houston, and I thought for certain, being a preacher’s kid, she would have a sensitive answer. However, perhaps because of the politics involved, she refused, saying only, “It is a touchy subject.”
So, disappointedly, I retired for the night, but 13 little words kept me awake — “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free!”
