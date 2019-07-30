Has it really been 50 years ago? Where were you on July 20, 1969?
To our family, it seems like yesterday! It was a Sunday afternoon. The clock in our 1966 Mercury station wagon showed straight up five o’clock in the afternoon. We were returning from our cabin on the shores of Shingobee Bay, heading for our home on the shores of Lake Superior in Beaver Bay after spending the weekend as we usually did during the summer months.
The voice on the car radio began counting down the minutes before the mission of Apollo 11 would land on the moon! There were only 17 minutes to go!
Our four kids in the car began counting down in unison with the voice on the car radio, “Seventeen, 16, 15 ...!” Our oldest, 11-year-old Mara Jo, shouted out with great excitement, “There’s a filling station! Stop the car Dad! Maybe they have a TV where we can watch the touch down!”
We pulled into a gas station on the intersection of Highways 200 and 169 in Hill City, as the kids frantically piled out of the station wagon and were still counting down excitedly, “14, 13, 12 ...!”
Theo, our youngest 6-year old found us a table large enough for Joyce, myself, the four kids and “Andre,” our toy poodle — just in time to watch the “Eagle” touch down on the moon and hear the now-famous words of Neil Armstrong, as he very proudly but humbly said, “The Eagle has landed! One small step for man, one giant step for mankind!”
The day is still etched in our minds — as it is in every red-blooded American!
Just before Armstrong passed away Aug. 25, 2012, at the age of 82, he claimed he said something slightly different! “That’s one small step for ‘a’ man,” he maintained!
That little indefinite article makes a huge difference! Without it, “man” represents all of humanity! High technology and mechanical playback has proven the misquote is perhaps true! So the now famous words would be, “One small step for a man, one giant step for mankind!”
Natalie Wolchover, mentioned the misquote in her book, “Life’s Little Mysteries!” So, now it has become a huge issue with the media — was the “a” spoken or was it not?
Nevertheless, the space program is still intriguing and fascinating, and commands the interest of every young boy or girl, who wants to grow up to become an astronaut! So what’s going on in the space program nowadays?
The 50th anniversary of Mission Apollo 11, astronauts Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, Mike Collins and their spacecraft the Eagle, have brought attention back to the future of the program, and there is no question, we have a solid future in space. Companies such as Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) has already launched its new Falcon 9 rocket booster and is flying its Dragon spaceship into space as we speak. Other space agencies are testing new rockets, improved crew capsules, inflatable stations, and futuristic concepts for lunar bases, Mars habitats, and orbiting lunar stations. There are even plans for asteroid mining.
Asteroid mining will bring raw materials from asteroids and other minor planets, including near Earth objects. Precious metals such as gold, silver, and platinum will be transported back to Earth, while iron will be used in the manufacturing of equipment used in the space program.
It won’t be long before the first super-heavy-lift rockets will make it a quick, easy ride on a commercial flight to the Moon or Mars! There are already plans for regular flights to the International Space Station continuing to bring astronauts to low-Earth orbit for scientific experiments. But the ISS isn’t the only extent of our push to the new frontier.
The next generation of explorers is already alive and preparing for journeys to the Moon and also Mars. They could be our children and grandchildren, or even some of us who are reading the Old and the New column in The Pilot-Independent right now!
So, rest in peace, Neil Armstrong! It makes no difference whether you said, “man” or “a man” or “mankind” 50 years ago — thanks for your service! And thanks also to NASA — the National Aeronautics & Space Administration in our nation’s capital, Washington, D.C. You guys started all this, and now perhaps someday we will see you on the moon!
