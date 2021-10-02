by Otto Ringle
When I was a kid, our world was a conglomeration of an alphabet soup! There was the WPA, CCC, NRA, TVA, SSB, SEC, FHA, FCC, FDIC and the FCA — just to name a few! The other day, I was inducted into REAM — an organization that works closely with NRTA and AARP.
Of course, we all know what TVA and AARP stands for — Tennessee Valley Authority and American Association of Retired Persons. However, in case you didn’t know what REAM and NRTA stand for — REAM is the Retired Educators Association of Minnesota and NRTA is the National Retired Teachers Association of Minnesota.
My induction into REAM was the highest bit of irony, causticity, sardonicism and trenchancy anyone could imagine!
I once told you I thoroughly disliked history when I was in Erling Wallin’s history class, back in old WHS in 1947. Then we had to take two more years of it in ‘48 and ‘49! Mr. Wallin did me a huge favor by giving me a “D” in his classes, as all I did was sit in the back row and draw pictures of the subjects that he was trying to drive into our young heads!
Well, the other day, Mike Kerrigan, who is a very active member in REAM, asked me to give a presentation on the history of our little town.! Really? An old man, who hated history, giving a history lesson to a bunch of retired teachers, some of whom were history teachers! Now, isn’t that a bit of trenchancy and causticity?
By the way, in case you didn’t know what SSB, SEC, FHA, FCC, FDIC and FCA stood for — they were Social Security Board, Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Housing Administration, Federal Communication Commission and Federal Deposit Insurance Cooperation.
FCA had lots of authorities — Financial Conduct Authority, First Chrysler Automobiles, Formal Concept Analysis and Fellowship of Christian Athletes — take your choice. Yes, it was a complicated world we lived in during those days!
Getting back to that ironic, caustic, sardonic and trencherous presentation to a bunch of retired teachers — some of whom were history teachers. I had fun with the history teachers in the crowd, as I asked them questions like, “Who discovered the source of the Mississippi? and “What year was it?
Inwardly, I got my revenge with history teachers when they didn’t know the answers. My presentation was the same as I did for Walker’s Centennial Celebration back in 1996, when I played the part of three prominent Walker personalities — Tom Walker, a lumber baron, after whom our little town is named, Nate Dally, who captained a steamboat on Leech Lake, and John Bacon, who was the commander in the Battle of Sugar Point.
Although Captain Dally and his steamboat, the “Leila D,” worked for Thomas Barlow Walker, by booming Walker’s logs together and hauling them across the lake to be loaded up on the Soo Line Railroad, where they were taken to the sawmills out east, Dally didn’t really care much for Walker, as Walker was cutting down all the beautiful stands of pine, spruce and tamarack in the area.
Captain Dally and his “Leila D” also carried General Bacon and the remainder of his troops back to Walker after the Battle on Sugar Point. It was not a very pleasant journey, as Bacon had lost his best officer, Major Wilkinson; his best sergeant, Sergeant Barber; and seven more of his men of Company C of the Third Regiment of the US Infantry. This is what my presentation to the retired teachers consisted of, and as ironic as it was, it may have warranted a C- instead of the D that Mr. Wallin always gave me!
This year, our little town of Walker is 125 years old. It was personalities like Walker, Dally and Bacon who made our little town as great as it is! However, during those 125 years there have been many, many other men and women who have contributed to its greatness. The little things that make a community stand out above other little towns are its location, schools, organizations, businesses and churches. Most important, however, are its people — people like Walker, Dally, Bacon, and kids that wear T-shirts that say, “Walker Strong!” For the next 125 years, lets keep it strong, love one another and Godspeed!
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
