By now those of you who take the time to read this rag, know my Dad was a doctor in Walker for 45 years. In 1930, he built a 12-bed hospital with a 12-bassinet nursery where Portage Brewery is now.
The beds were always filled with new mothers and the bassinets were always filled with new kicking, crying babies. Most of the residents of Cass County born between the years of 1930 and 1975 were probably delivered by my Dad, and almost every day at the post office I am stopped by an old-time acquaintance, who proudly and enthusiastically announces, “Your dad delivered me in the old Walker Hospital!”
There is another side of this story, however. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, about 10 percent of women in the United States, ages 15-44, have difficulty becoming pregnant. This amounts to more than six million women who would like to have a child but cannot.
I recall mom and dad sitting at the dinner table, discussing this sad situation with dad wishing there was a solution — wishing there was something he could do to make those would-be mothers happy. Dad’s wish came true, but not until two years after he passed away.
In 1978, the very first “test-tube baby” was magically born: Louise Brown in London.
I became interested in the subject of in-vitro fertilization when I received an announcement from one of my granddaughters. Ellise (Loomis) Johnson had a very interesting young life, playing bantam hockey with the boys, being crowned Miss Minnesota in the National Junior Miss Pageant, and writing a thesis entitled, “Immune Response to Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma,” which earned her a master’s degree in biomedical sciences from Midwestern University in Glendale, Ariz.
Her message was sent, not only to me, but to the entire world, as she put it on Facebook to tell everybody about the wonderful advantages of in-vitro fertilization.
“Jason and I are very excited to announce we are expecting a sweet baby girl this July! Our Heavenly Father has blessed us with an incredible amount of love and support from our family during this process. Infertility and in-vitro fertilization is a process that many women are silent about. We feel blessed to have had the opportunity to pursue different fertility options and we’re thrilled to announce the journey we’ve been on for our little miracle! There are so many couples affected by infertility, yet they are silent about it. Jason and I do not want to be silent, because we feel our Heavenly Father put us on this journey for a reason!”
Dr. Jason Johnson just received a degree in Orthodontia, and our family is trying very hard to convince him to set up practice in a much-needed area of northern Minnesota. It is difficult, however, to lure him away from his homeland and the beauty of the Oquirrh Mountains of Utah.
I asked Jason how he felt about their alternative of having children, and the good doctor replied, “I would not change a thing about this journey because it has taught me so much. I learned of the strength and resilience of women, which has been epitomized by my wife. I’ve felt more than ever that no matter how much we want to be in control of every detail of our lives, there is an omniscient, ever-loving God who has a plan specifically for us. If we let him control the details, he will lead us to the path of most happiness. I have felt closer to my wife and the rest of our families than ever before because of this journey, and I am eternally grateful for the endless support we have received from them.”
Ellise and Jason’s journey was unknown in my dad’s busy days of the practice of obstetrics, but their words to the world have a purpose — to let every couple, silent about their inability to have children, know there is another option. As the words in the headline state, nowadays those children can be “Made with lots of love and science!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.