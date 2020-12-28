by Otto Ringle
Mom had just passed away and Dad moved my sister and me to his hospital where Portage Brewery is now, so the nurses and cooks could help take care of us.
While we were there, I had to help with many of the hospital chores — doing laundry, washing windows, keeping the huge wood-burning furnace going, and carrying out the garbage. Oftentimes the garbage consisted of body parts from dad’s surgical, gangrene amputations.
That was not much fun, but an even more disturbing chore I had with my dad was when he took me along on his obstetric calls during the winters to help push in case we got stuck. I recall this one trip vividly. It was during one of our old-fashioned Minnesota blizzards, and the expectant mother lived about 15 miles out of town.
Dad and I climbed into our old 1939 Lincoln Zephyr, knowing that Highway 371 going north to the Wilkinson Store was passable. However, when we reached the side road, going into the waiting woman’s home, we knew we were in trouble! We drove as far as we could in the drifting snow, but sure enough — we got stuck!
Dad was used to this occurrence, however, as he had a couple of pairs of bear-paw snowshoes in the trunk. We made it to the home of the anxious couple — but not in time.
The father had given his wife a bouncing baby boy!
So, why was this story disturbing? One would think it had a very happy ending! It was a very happy ending, however, the disturbing part of the story was my dad got chewed out royally by both the father and the new mother for being late for the delivery!
Another incident happened when the entire Walker Warrior football team was sitting in the hospital waiting room, waiting for their turn to get a physical before they could go out for football. We played six-man football in those days, so there were only 12 boys in dad’s waiting room.
In the late 1940s, if we wanted to play, we had no choice — we had to be immunized for everything — chicken pox, diphtheria, influenza, measles, mumps, rubella, both A and B hepatitis, and tetanus toxoid was also recommended in combination with diphtheria toxoid and pertussis vaccine.
It was quite an entertaining sight to see those big, tough football players sitting there with worried looks on their faces, holding their little, amber-colored bottles, waiting for their turn to be immunized, and to give the nurse their urine sample! I recall one guy had trouble providing the nurse with a urine sample, which gave the other guys a good opportunity to razz him a little!
In the early 1950s, every parent in Walker was scared of the polio epidemics that occurred every summer. Our parents tried to keep us from swimming, but you can imagine how that went over! We waited and waited for a vaccine, and when a vaccine was finally licensed in 1955 — we celebrated!
Jonas Salk, its inventor, became an overnight hero! When we were in the military service, it was the same story — we had no choice — we had to be immunized against everything! And the interesting thing was, nobody complained, objected or dissented from the procedure.
It won’t be long now before we will be able to be immunized for COVID-19. At this writing, the numbers are unbelievably staggering! Just think — every minute that goes by, someone in the United States has died because of the terrible disease! The numbers rise everyday and what is even more unbelievable — it is estimated only half will get immunized when they have the opportunity!
If you don’t care about yourselves, please think about your friends and family. When the vaccine becomes available, please get immunized! Let’s all do our part to clean up the air in 2021 and get rid of that old bug that changed our lives in 2020.
