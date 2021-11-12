by Otto Ringle
Last week we featured boy’s football, so this week we had better feature girl’s volleyball, or we will be in trouble! Right, girls?
On. Nov. 4 we listened to KQ102’s coverage of the WHA Girls’ Volleyball Team, when they beat up on the Browerville-Grey Eagle Tigers three sets to none!
The KQ102 team of Craig Killmer and Curt Joe did such a great job covering the win, it was as if we were at the game! However, we were not at the game, so when we learned the Lady Wolves were playing Pine River-Backus in the Section 5A Volleyball Finals — with the winner going to the state tournament — we decided we had better be there! The last time the WHS Warriors played in the state volleyball tournament was in 1978 when our kids’ classmates, consisting of Patty Mallory, Lynn Filkens, Kim Huddle, Lori Kistner, Tammy Huston and Pam McDaniels. were playing.
The game of volleyball has changed considerably since 1978. For one thing, today 25 points are needed to win instead of only 21, but in those days, if a team made a mistake, they simply lost the ball, while nowadays if they make a mistake the other team gets a point! Therefore, the match would go by much faster.
A team has to win three games out of five today, while in 1978 a match was only two games out of three.
Perhaps the most obvious change is the girl with the different color jersey! She is called the “libero” and she only plays in the back row — never up front. The reason she wears a different color jersey is to make it easier for the referee to enforce the rules of her position.
Our 2021 WHA Section 5A Girls’ Volleyball team has three freshmen on the team — the Morrison twins, Aubrey and Avery, and Ava Welk. The team does not have any sophomores, but there are five juniors — Karalyn Oberfell, Mackenzie Raddatz, Gwen DeVries, Aliya Naas and Alexa Johannsen With those eight veterans returning next year, the team could be a state tournament contender again! There are four seniors on the team — Allison Sea, Abigale Strandlie, Katie Sagen and Kali Oelschlager — and they are going to be sorely missed!
The game of volleyball, originally called, “mintonette,” was invented in 1895 by Bill Morgan — four years after the game of basketball. The game was designed as a combination of basketball, baseball, tennis and handball. The first volleyball net, borrowed from tennis, was only 6-foot 6-inches high, although the average American was shorter in the 19th century. It was not until over 20 years later, that the offensive style of setting and spiking was first demonstrated in the Philippines in 1916.
Over the years that followed, it became clear that standard rules were needed for tournament play and thus the United States Volleyball Association (USVA) was formed in 1928. During the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, American men and women took gold and silver medals respectively in indoor volleyball competitions. Four years later, at the Olympics in Seoul, Korea, the men once again scored gold.
Starting in 1996, two-man beach volleyball was officially introduced to the Olympics. Today, there are more than 800 million volleyball players worldwide, 46 million of them in the United States.
The game of volleyball is also very popular in the Armed Forces. I was very fortunate to play on a volleyball team representing the United Nations Command of the Military Armistice Commission in Panmunjom, Korea, from 1954 to 1955, when we won the Korean Championship during both of those two years. In 1955, we went on to the Far East Volleyball Tournaments in Eta Jima, Japan. That is as far as we got, however, when we lost to a very good team representing the 6th Armored Division from the Philippines!
Today it is all about the 2021 WHA Lady Wolves’ Volleyball Team! This week's column is being written as our unranked girls are playing against 3rd ranked Legacy Christian Academy in the State Tournament! The girls won three games to none! Our Lady Wolves will play 2nd ranked Minneota tomorrow, so all we can say at this juncture is — "eat 'em up!" Whether you win or lose, congratulations on a great year and remember, it's not whether you win or lose, but how you played the game — and you played well!
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
