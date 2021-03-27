This column would like to issue an invitation to any family in the Leech Lake area who has had three or more generations of their family playing any sport at the same college or university. If there are any such men or women, please send three or more photos and a short explanation of each to Box 841, Walker, MN 56484 or email to ottoringle@gmail.com.
This week we will begin with the Kennedy family. Between 1931 and 1982, the Bemidji State University Men’s Basketball program featured three generations of the Kennedy family.
Marion “Alec” Kennedy was a graduate of Walker High School and played his only season for the Beavers in 1931. At that time, all home games were played in the old Bemidji Armory, and tuition was $10 per quarter. The center for that team was long-time Mankato State University athletic director Jim Witham, who played his high school basketball for Hackensack.
Robert Kennedy graduated from Walker School in 1955. He contributed significantly to the success of the Bemidji State Beavers in the late 1950s, when the school was officially known as Bemidji State Teachers College. After becoming a starting guard midway through his freshman year, his sophomore year was highlighted with a First Team All-Northern Intercollegiate Conference selection. As a junior, Robert was a repeat First Team All-NIC selection, while leading the conference in scoring with 21.7 points per game.
Jeff Kennedy was a 1980 graduate from New London-Spicer High School, where his father Robert coached him. He followed the tradition of his grandfather and dad by playing the guard position for the Bemidji Beavers. Jeff played two years at Bemidji State University and was a stand-out free-throw shooter with a record of 200 consecutive made foul shots during his college playing years. Jeff laughs at his early days of shooting baskets.
“I was up to 180 consecutive free throws, when my mom asked me to stop shooting so she could back our car out of the garage. When the court was clear again, I missed my next attempt!”
Our little town of Walker is proud of the three generations of basketball-playing Kennedy boys.
