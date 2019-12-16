by Otto Ringle
Since [slightly over] a week from today is Christmas Day, please permit me to tell you about a couple of Christmas stories that happened on the other side of the world.
The first story happened in 1954. We were sitting at the truce table in Panmunjom, Korea. The 38th Parallel, which is the boundary of North and South Korea, ran right down the middle of the table.
The Communists, consisting of representatives of Communist China and the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea (DPRK), sat on their side of the table, while the representatives of the United Nations Command of the Military Armistice Commission (UNCMAC), consisting of South Korea and the United States, sat on our side of the table.
There were also representatives of four neutral nations — Poland and Czechoslovakia, who supported their side, and Sweden and Switzerland, who supported our side. Everything said had to be translated in those eight separate languages.
Our negotiations always began the same way and I remember the words well, “Your side has violated the terms of the Korean Armistice Agreement, signed on July 27, 1953, against our side!” In silence, we all sat at the Truce Table, looking at each other straight in the eye, for three or four minutes, while that one sentence was transcribed into the eight different languages.
Then another sentence would begin with the UNCMAC Commanding Officer reading the words we had written for him the day before, at our Base Camp in Munsan-ni, which was located just south of the Imjin River. “Your side has violated the terms of the Korean Armistice Agreement, signed on July 27, 1953, by cutting down a beautiful tree that was growing on our side of the 38th parallel. We had planned on using that tree for a Christmas tree!”
We could tell by the look on their Buddhist faces they were not impressed, so the Commanding Officer of UNCMAC did not pursue the matter any further and continued on to more important business of the day.
Fast forward 22 years later, when another Christmas tree incident occurred at the Truce Tables in Panmunjom, Korea. In 1976, the incident was much more serious, so much so that it was appropriately given a name and called, “Operation Paul Bunyan.”It almost resulted in another Korean War!
Again, there was a huge, beautiful spruce tree obstructing the view of a vital checkpoint at the mouth of the Bridge of No Return. The bridge, over the Imjin River, is where the POWs crossed over to freedom.
The incident occurred after three days of very serious deliberation with no conclusion, and we prepared ourselves for a possible conflict that fortunately never materialized.
I have been back to the truce tables in Panmunjom three times since serving there in 1954. Once was on the way home, after negotiating with some of the citizens of Vladivostok concerning the possibility of forming a Rotary Club in the Russian Seaport. The second time was a year later when we presented the president of the newly-formed Vladivostok Rotary Club with their charter and also a wooden statue of the three whales freed by the Vladivostok Merchant Marine, duplicating the huge statue that our own Jerry Faber presented to them, which still stands in front of the Merchant Marine Building in Vladivostok.
The last time I was in Vladivostok was in 2004, when we celebrated our 50th reunion of UNCMAC.
The accommodations today are beautiful! Instead of the one long table where representatives of DPRK sat on one side and representatives of UNCMAC sat on the other side, there is one oval-shaped table, which is exactly 2,018 mm in diameter, symbolizing the year that Kim Jong-Un of North Korea and Moon Jae-Un of South Korea sat together in peace.
Mr. Moon said the following words, “Panmunjom is a symbol of pain, suffering and division, but it will turn into a symbol of peace. Using one language, one culture and one history, North and South Korea will be reunited as one country, thus enjoying everlasting peace and prosperity.”
A year has passed, and the union of North and South Korea has not happened yet. However, let us hope someday Mr. Kim will agree to Mr. Moon’s vital and important recommendation, and beginning with the Korean peninsula, the entire world will live in peace! Peace be with you and your family and have a very merry, Merry Christmas!
