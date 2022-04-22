by Otto Ringle
The year was 1954. The sample room alternated from the main street of Walker, Minn., to the “African Queen” somewhere out on Leech Lake. The game was usually canasta and the conversation was always the Korean War.
Butch Mankenberg had sold his pub to Bill Dahlem, who changed the name to Dahlem’s Café. Bill had also changed the menu to more of an eating establishment with short orders that catered to the public 24 hours a day. One could go in Dahlem’s after all the bars were closed and the place would be packed until 4 or 5 in the morning. Then the fishermen or the hunters would come in for an early breakfast followed by the locals for their continuous coffee calls.
Although my Dad and Butch were very good friends, as long as Bill had a beer for Dad after a long, hard, day at Dad’s hospital, Dad continued to be a good customer, and it was not long before Dad and Bill became very good friends also!
Dad loved to play cards. Although poker was his game of choice, if he had a break from his busy medical practice, he would join the boys in their usual and customary game of canasta in the back of Dahlem’s Café.
For the past three years, the conversation around the card table had always been about the Korean War. However, in July of 1953 the Korean Armistice was signed. Many Walker boys were involved in the skirmish and Dad also had a son who was assigned to maintain the Armistice Agreement in Panmunjom.
As Dad played down his canasta meld, and should have been happy as a meld in canasta is not an easy play to make in canasta, he very disappointedly announced, “I thought for certain my kid would go into medicine and I could retire. But he decided to go into dentistry. His plan was to graduate from Dental School and join the Navy where he could have been a lieutenant in the Navy Dental Corps!”
“So, what’s he doing now?” somebody asked.
“They put him on the Truce Tables in Panmunjom, Korea, where their main job was to help liberate the thousand-some POWs who were still over there.”
“Well, if they are successful that would be a very rewarding accomplishment/,” somebody else added.
“They were successful! And that’s what the kid said; to see them cross over Freedom Bridge over the Imjum River separating North and South Korea. He said the same thing — it was very rewarding,” Dad replied very proudly.
The first dime Bill Dahlem ever made in his restaurant is a mystery. Bill remembers when he made it very well, and he has told the story many times. His story went like this: “Normally, back in the ‘50s, Bill received $2.50 for a pitcher of beer in his tavern on the main street of Walker.”
However, one night he sold a pitcher for $3 because there was a party of three guys and that way it would come out even — a buck each! Bill, however, was a good, honest guy and after a while he felt he just had to return the 50 cents that he overcharged the three guys. Not knowing how he was going to divide 50 cents evenly, Bill compromised his honesty and gave them each a dime back and put 20 cents into his pocket.
“That meant each guy paid 90 cents for his beer!” Bill calculated. When Bill told the story, his jovial personality showed through his massive, smiling face and he mathematically observed, “Three times 90 cents is $2.70. I kept 20 cents. That’s $2.90. What happened to the other dime?”
When Bill’s customers gave up on the arithmetical quiz, Bill would answer his own mathematical dilemma and pointed to a framed dime hanging above his bar and laughing reported, “It’s right up there!”
By the way, you can learn more about Dahlems and other pubs in Walker at www.booksboutleechlake.com
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
