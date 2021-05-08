Has anybody ever heard of the Antonine Plague? I had to ask Google, and Google tells us it was an ancient pandemic, back in 165 AD, brought to the Roman Empire by Roman soldiers who were returning from campaigns in the Near East — a pandemic that lasted for almost 20 years!
The Black Death followed from 1347 to 1352. Then came smallpox in 1870, which lasted for only four years but was very disastrous and devastating!
The Russian flu became prevalent in 1889 and 1890 and was followed by the Spanish Flu from 1918 to 1919.
The First Cholera Pandemic began in 1817 and ended in 1824, but the longest lasting pandemic has been Seventh Cholera Pandemic, which began in 1961, is still going on, and as of this year has existed for 60 years!
Have you ever heard of H3N2? I vaguely remember in my advanced chemical-biology course at Carleton College, it had something to do with three parts of hydrogen and two parts of nitrogen, which together formed a killing kind of influenza virus.
In 1966 our family of four kids had just moved out of our little two-bedroom home in Silver Bay, into a big, beautiful home on the shores of Lake Superior and were very concerned about the H3N2 virus, which was prevalent in those days. We still did not know exactly what it was, other than it was some sort of a killing kind of influenza virus — and that was enough to be concerned and get them [kids] vaccinated for the flu!
Of course, everyone knows about AIDS that was prevalent in 1981 and many knew about SARS, which was as recent as 2004.
Two years ago, it was the coronavirus disease that came from China and unfortunately is still going strong! As of this writing, more than 578,000 have died in the United States, and 7,267 of them are from our own state of Minnesota.
Every time I check the number for this column, it increases!
This year, our concern is the multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children!. MIS-C is a condition whereby different body parts in your child can become inflamed — including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs. Many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19.
The best way to protect your child from getting MIS-C is to use the same precautions we have been using for the past year to prevent COVID-19. You all know what they are — wash your hands, avoid people who are sick, practice social distancing, wear your mask, avoid touching your face, clean high-touch surfaces often, wash clothing as needed, and most important of all — get vaccinated!
As of this writing, only one-third of the people in the United States have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Only one-third! How disappointing and discouraging is that statistic when 80 percent is needed if it is going to help!
At the bottom of this column you will see the words, “The views and opinions expressed in ‘The old and the new’ column belong solely to the author and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.” However, The Pilot-Independent, every individual, committee and organization should be concerned! I will admit, I am a bit partisan, partial and biased, as my dad was a doctor, and when it came to keeping me healthy, “in the pink and right as rain,” as he always said — I did everything he told me to do!
The best doctors in the country have advised us to get vaccinated. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has advised us to get vaccinated! What more do we need? Are we smarter than the best doctors in the country? Wiser than the CDC? Please, get vaccinated! If you don’t care about yourself, care about your kids, your grandkids, and all their friends. Remember, the Seventh Cholera Pandemic began in 1961 and is still going on — 60 years now!
Certainly we would like COVID-19 and MIS-C pandemics to end as soon as possible, and they will if we do what we are told! May the Lord bless you and keep you healthy. May the Lord give his Angel of Death a leave of absence and replace her with his Angel of Life who will keep us, “in the pink and right as rain!”
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.