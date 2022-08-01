Did you happen to see the Letter to the Editor last week from a visitor from Frankfort, Ill? The letter was from a Connie Saggione, who said she enjoyed our “quaint little town,” and she also said our Circle of Time was her favorite stop!
She, however, went on to say she was “shocked” to find nothing about the Circle in the Chamber’s Destination Guide. Because of that, perhaps some of you other readers aren’t familiar with the historical monument either. Therefore, please permit me to give you a little background of Connie Saggione’s “favorite stop in our quaint little town.”
In 2005, the city paid a lot of money to have a five-year comprehensive plan compiled by a series of community planning experts to determine the needs of small towns like ours, concerning infrastructure, street and building design, promotion, and other items necessary for operating a successful community. One of the plan’s suggestions was to have a monument that depicted the history and culture of our Leech Lake Area. As a result of the study, in front of the Walker Bay Spirits, stands a circle of bronze statues called the Circle of Time.
The Walker Ministerial Association started things off by raising and donating $8,000 for a bronze statue of an “Indigenous Native American,” since they were the first people in our area. The family of Reverend Paul Walther, who was the pastor of the German Lutheran Church back in the 1940s, matched the Ministerial Association’s efforts by donating the necessary funds for a statue of a “Missionary”, and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe donated an “Ojibwe.” Then the project began to snowball!
The Legion added $8,000 for a statue of a “Military Man.” Benson’s gave $8,000 for a statue of a “Fisherman” and the Northern Cass County Tourism Bureau added $8,000 for a statue of a “Water Skier,” in an effort to show our great inland sea is noted for more than just fishing!
The Walker High School Class of 1949 recognized their teachers by giving $8,000 for a bronze statue of an “Educator,” and not to be outdone, the Class of 1954 gave $8,000 for a statue of a “Doctor.”
Shores of Leech Lake Campground and Marina donated $8,000 for a statue of a “Fur Trader,” and the Boy Lake Tree Farm gave $8,000 for a “Lumberman.” First National Bank gave $8,000 for a statue of a “Family of Four” and Steingarten Press added $8,000 for a statue of the “Early Man.”
The frosting on the cake happened when Cass County Commissioner Jim Dowson looked out the window of the courthouse and saw a “Homesteader” was missing from the circle, so he persuaded many individuals, businesses and organizations to donate another $8,000 to have that statue added.
The circle was complete. A total of 13, beautiful bronze statues, valued at $104,000, was given to the city. As in-kind donors, LLB Decorative Concrete poured a slab, Jamie Johnson installed the statues, and this year, Brittney’s Floral donated the flowers around the Circle.
The monument is located on city property. Why isn’t the city willing to pay for its maintenance, insurance and other expenses? Why isn’t the city willing to pay for lighting the monument?
Can you imagine Bemidji’s “Paul Bunyan and the Blue Ox” not lighted at night? Doesn’t the Circle of Time warrant more attention?
Kudos to Leech Lake Television. They show a picture of the Circle of Time all the time on their telecasts. But our visitor from Frankfort is correct — there is not one photograph of the Circle of Time in the 2022 Leech Lake Visitors Guide. The circle is not even mentioned in the guide as an attraction, yet many of its donors are members of the Chamber.
Why isn’t the Circle of Time promoted more than it is? The city does such a great job running our little town and the Chamber does such a great job of promoting our area otherwise, why isn’t more attention given to the early inhabitants of our area — teachers, doctors, families who visit our town today, and our military who have served our country?
Thanks for pointing that out to us Connie, and thanks for visiting us. We hope you come back some day when the statues are lighted and there is some mention of them in the Chamber’s Destination Guide.
