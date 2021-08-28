by Otto Ringle
My sister, Suzanne (Ringle) Pfau and I put together a little book entitled, “The Paperboy & The Little Sister.” The story is about our childhood living in Walker during World War II — when she was just a little kid — from 5 to 9 years old and I was a big, know-it-all pre-teenager — from age 10 to 14.
I was a paperboy during those five years and I would write about a conflict in the war that was going on during the day I delivered the Minneapolis Morning Tribune up and down the mainstreet of our little town. Then Suzie would change the mood of the story and tell about what was going on during her young life during the same time. In the book, Suzie’s words were written in italics, so the reader could tell who was talking.
Suzie and I had an aunt and uncle living in Germany, and before the war, we used to hear from them all the time. When the war started, however, their letters were few and far between, except one time their letter got through the authorites and they wrote about the “Kristalnach” — the night of broken glass — a night when some of their fellow townspeople attacked some Jewish businessmen and broke up a lot of their store windows.
At first, my newspapers didn’t say much of what followed, however, during that time, Nazi Germany was systematically murdering some six million Jews — about two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population! The mass slaughtering was carried out by extermination in concentration camps throughout Germany, and it was not long before names like Auschwitz, Buchenwald, Dachau and Treblinka became well-known in our little town. My sister and I wrote about those days in our book and remember, I said my sister’s comments were in italics so the reader could tell who was writing:
I’m glad I didn’t know what was going on in Germany — news like that would have been much too much for my young ears!
With no knowledge of the horrific Holocaust on the other side of the world, our thoughts and concentrations were spent enjoying living in our beautiful, little town. We were never inside — always outside playing! We would get up early in the morning, don our swimming suits and spend the entire day in wonderful Leech Lake across the street from where we lived. Part of that time was in a formal swimming class and part was just playing around in the water.
When we tired of swimming, we would sit on the sand beach and create villages or just warm up in the sand. If a strong wind came up, we would run up near the street, spread our towels on the warm side-walk, and sun-bathe until we warmed up. Then we would run back down and play in the huge waves until the sun went down.
During the evenings, we would get together with all the kids in our neighborhood and play games like Red Rover, Blind Man’s Bluff, Tag, Kick the Can, Statue, Hide and Seek, Simon Says and Duck. Duck, Gray Duck. Once in a while, however, I would play by myself, jumping rope, roller-skating or playing hopscotch.
If it was raining, tiddly-winks, pickup sticks, marbles and jacks were popular inside games. Then there were card games, like rummy, crazy eights, go fish and old maid. Also the board games — games like Sorry, Dominos, Parcheesi and Monopoly were always fun.
Although my big brother was five years older than I, he was often in the water with us, and we always got along well playing board games together — as long as Mom and Dad were with us! I sure never thought he would last as a paperboy, especially delivering the Minneapolis Morning Tribune — he enjoyed sleeping as long as he could in the mornings!
Even at the age of 5, I recall the day my big brother brought home a copy of the paper he delivered on June 20, 1941. The headline read:
NAZI GERMANY MURDERS MILLIONS OF JEWS
Intelligence reports this has been happening for months
The American Legion is planning on putting up a Veteran’s Memorial somewhere in town and I told them Suzie and I would give them whatever we made from the sale of our book to help with their expenses. We have been selling our book during Crazy Days in front of Benson’s and we still have a few copies left! If anybody would like a copy, simply send a check for $25 (includes postage and handling) made out to “Little Sister,” and mail it to Box 841, Walker, MN 56484
Have wonderful day, get out and live on the wild side, and if it’s raining — give your iPad a rest and play a game of Monopoly!
