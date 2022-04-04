by Otto Ringle
The year was 1940. The sample room was on Walker’s Main Street. The game was chess and the conversation was the manipulation of local businesses — very similar to the game that was played!
It was a touch of elegance, grandeur and charm! It had a shiny copper ceiling and beautiful mahogany-paneled walls. It had intriguingly designed marble floors and elegant velveteen drapery surrounding the ample window space looking out to the very busy main street.
Exquisite glass chandeliers hung from the ceiling and immaculate white tablecloths bedecked the tables with linen napkins — surrounded by beautifully upholstered chairs that matched the velveteen drapery. I knew all this because the grandiose and charming restaurant was a customer of mine!
Every morning before going to school, I delivered the Minneapolis Morning Tribune to the touch of elegance on an otherwise rustic, rough and bar-saloon occupied main street of Walker.
Ye Ol’ Tavern’s heyday was during prohibition — from 1919 to 1933 — but the Eighteenth Amendment prohibited the manufacture, transportation and the sale of intoxicating liquor. Many Americans were still determined to drink, and illegal drinking places sprang up in most cities and towns. Walker was no exception!
The Chase had its speakeasy with its location close to the railroad and its beautiful view of the lake.
Ye Ol’ Tavern had to do something special, since it was located on a very busy main street where the General Store is today. Odin Naustvold owned and operated Ye Ol’ Tavern and the elegant and charming tavern was his “front room.” His “back room” was his presidency of the Maceeb Lodge and the Order of Red-Men — Flat-Mouth Tribe! The organization was known in the Leech Lake area as a united effort of companionship and cooperation between Walker businessmen and their neighboring native nation.
What follows is merely supposition. There is no documentary evidence to back this up. I have searched the Internet hours on end and can find only small excerpts that might indicate any hanky-panky. But when one thinks of the problem of the Mafia that still exists today and the media with its oftentimes lack of coverage — what more could one surmise? All I know is the tavern sold a lot of my newspapers, but I hardly ever saw any customers in the front room.
There were two huge double doors, however, manned by a little guy with a big stick, that I knew only as “Ace,” whose job it was to keep guys like me out. What went on behind the big double doors might only be speculation and the imagination of a 9-year-old. However, even now as a 90-year old — I believe the conversation in that back room was noteworthy to the future of both — our little town and our neighboring native nation.
Odin Naustvold was a snowbird. Every winter he and his family would drive their beautiful, shiny black Cadillac to Florida and left their beautiful home on Lake Street overlooking Walker Bay vacant. Their gorgeous home was a target for our mischievous gang, as we would enter freely into their place and have it to ourselves! Not to smoke, drink or do drugs like kids nowadays might do, but just to have a good time.
The elegant furniture, tapestries and beautiful sculptures the Naustvolds possessed were in jeopardy. I mention this because I know from first-hand experience that Odin Naustvold was making his money someplace, and it wasn’t from the front room of his Ye Ol’ Tavern! Perhaps that was a good thing!
This was 80 years ago and today, the companionship between Walker businessmen and their neighboring native nation has been good.
We are now halfway through summarizing a little book entitled, “Bodega,” having talked about the “Pameda,” “Bodega,” “Spencer Hotel” “Chase” and now “Ye Ol Tavern,” so there is still time to get your name on the list for a second printing — it truly is an interesting story! You can do so by checking out a new website at booksboutleechlake.com
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
