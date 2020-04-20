by Otto Ringle
The Reed’s Sports I once knew as a paper boy on the main street of Walker was located where Nancy Freeman’s Walker General Store is now. Back in the early 1940s, Les Reed had a sporting goods store that sold everything from flatheads and shiner minnows to Johnson and Mercury outboard motors.
However the best thing I recall about Reed’s Sports was the huge “catch of the week,” which was always displayed in a huge tank filled with ice in the front window, visible from the street.
Every week the tank was filled with a huge trophy fish, ranging from a 5-pound crappie to a 60-pound musky. And every day the sidewalk in front of the window was filled with tourists, while visions of sugar plums danced in their heads, as they rushed into the store to ask Les where they could be so lucky!
Les and his wife, whose name I don’t recall, had two sons, Tom and Gilbert, the latter of whom we called”Gib.” Gib was the envy of all the boys our age as he ended up marrying one of the cutest gals in town, Rosemarie Gildmeyer. However, best I get back on the subject.
Anyway, Les and his two sons ran such a reputable and well-respected sporting goods store that when the Arnold family bought the store in 1971, they kept the name. And today, Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters is one of the largest sporting goods establishments in the state and their online trading and commerce business is known throughout the entire world.
Form the very beginning, Jeff and Kay Arnold ran the business as a family affair, with Kay in the gift shop and Jeff pitching the advantages of the latest fishing tackle and electronics; not only in his store but also in the sports news throughout the country. Jeff grew up at Timberlane Resort on Leech Lake, doing lots of “kid-fishing,” and today his knowledge of the sport is truly legendary; so much so that in 2012, he was inducted into the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame.
Jeff and Kay’s four children — Adam, Alissa, Drew and Angela — were steeped in the family business, with Adam and Drew eventually running the show. In addition to the Walker store, Reeds expanded with stores in Baxter and Onamia. However today their online and internet business far out-does its retail business.
In 2000 Jeff started the original Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame in the Walker Industrial Park, where the Hall’s first classes of inductees were honored. Today the headquarters are in Little Falls.
Over the past 20 years our little town has been honored with two other inductees, Chip Leer and Al Maas. When Jeff himself was inducted 12 years later, he told The Pilot-Independent,” “We wanted to recognize and honor those who built the sport. These people have so much impact in the fishing industry, and we wanted to grow the sport.”
Today, Jeff Arnold and his Reeds Family Outdoor Outfitters’ pioneering idea remains the central mission of the Hall of Fame — to honor and recognize Minnesota’s legendary fishing pacesetters, whose creativity and work have helped grow the sport and the state’s rich fishing heritage.
Hey Jeff, how about nominating Les Reed for the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame? After all, he started all this.
