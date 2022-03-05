by Otto Ringle
The year was 1916. The sample room was beautiful — overlooking Walker Bay. The card game was “Michigan” and the conversation was the possibility of going to war.
Walker Spencer was a gambler. He made his fortune on the roulette table in the Pameda Hotel back around the turn of the century and his luck on the big wheel continued to flourish when he purchased a beautiful stand of pine along the banks of War Road Creek, where Lake May Creek flows into Walker Bay today.
For a while, his gambling expertise paid off. The tourists swarmed into the new hotel that he had built among the beautiful, towering pines. They dined in his dining room, they drank in his saloon, they slept in his beds and they simply had a great time in his new Spencer Hotel.
However, major problems were happening across the pond in Europe. Germany and France were arguing over the vineyards of Alsace. Russia and Austria over the Balkans and Britain and Germany over their navies and economic power.
The straw that broke the camel’s back, however, was the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand at Sarajevo — the capitol of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
With great reluctance, but firm purpose, President Woodrow Wilson called for a declaration of war on April 2, 1917. In so doing he assured the nation and the world that, “We have no selfish ends to serve. We desire no conquest, no dominion. We seek no indemnities, no material compensation.”
Many citizens of the United States then wondered why? Why did their president declare war? If we had no desire for conquest, dominion, indemnities nor compensation — what do we care?
Nevertheless, every red-blooded American male was prepared to leap into the breach and every woman and child to back up their doughboys.
The Cass County Courthouse was swamped with such men from our area. But when the boys actually arrived in camp, their initial ardor to “Kill the Kaiser” quickly changed to bewilderment. For a civilian army, predominantly composed of small-town boys like Bill Spencer from little Walker, Army life was as foreign as the enemy they longed to fight.
Bill was killed in the Meuse-Argonne offensive in France on Oct. 2, 1918. Because he was Walker’s first casualty in World War I, our American Legion Post 134 is named after him and Bobby Ross, the first casualty in World War II —the Spencer-Ross American Legion.
Nine months after the war was declared, on July 1, 1919, the “Wartime Act” was passed, which meant that no more intoxicants could be sold. No saloon in America could operate legally after that date.
Because of all the saloons in town, Harriet Walker, the wife of our town’s namesake, organized a group of women together and called themselves the “Walker Christian Temperance Union.” Its influence was tremendous on the Spencer Hotel, and the timing of these three events — Bill Spencer’s death, prohibition and the WCTU were just too much for Walker Spencer.
He covered the floor of his hotel with oil, touched a match to it and burned his beautiful hotel to the ground! He then took a rifle that he had won on the roulette wheel, put the barrel into his mouth and blew off his head!
If you are interested, stories like these can be found in the second edition of “Bodega,” which will be available soon.
The views and opinions expressed in the "The old and the new" column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
