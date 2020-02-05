by Otto Ringle
2020 — one hundred years have passed by since those epochal days of the “Roaring Twenties!” If you are one of those moody, idiosyncratic and aesthetic individuals, which are typical of teenagers nowadays, this column is not for you.
If you are a fan of 18 year-old, green-haired, Billie Eilish and think her award -winning song, “Bad Guy,” is worth all the accolades, turn the page to the sports section. If you are, however, in your 80s, close your eyes and think of what your mom and dad were doing during those bygone days. And if you are in your 60s, the antics and shenanigans of your grandparents might be of interest. If you are only in your 40s, it might be difficult to imagine great-grandma sneaking [a flask of] bathtub gin out of her garter, as shown in the photo above.
Nevertheless, let’s take a minute to look back at our little town of Walker during those memorable days of the 1920s. Although there were already many “fish-camps” all around Leech Lake and fishing was the main industry in our town, much larger fully-accommodating complexes were beginning to be built — Merit Lodge, Huddle’s Resort and the iconic Chase Hotel.
The April 1924 issue of the Cass County Pioneer reported, “Bert and Lottie Chase had returned to Walker after spending the winter in the Twin Cities area.”
According to my dad, Bert had served six months in the Washington County jail in Stillwater and paid a $400 fine for the sale and possession of liquor!
The word throughout the University of Minnesota Medical School was that big things were happening in a little town up north called Walker. A new place of entertainment called The Chase had just opened up. College kids from all over the state were thronging to the little town with the big hotel on the big lake, and a “speak-easy” in the basement was the reason for its popularity.
Mahjong tournaments, bathtub gin, raccoon coats, hip flasks and most importantly, women socially acceptable at the bar were in vogue.
Walker’s main street had its Pameda Hotel, the Spencer Hotel, the St. Lawrence — all with “sample rooms” upstairs or “speak-easies” in the basement. There were also the New Walker Saloon and the City Bar.
Prohibition increased the number of middle class drinkers, and the speakeasies were the middle class institution that appealed to both men and women who wanted to be fashionable. Most Walkerites dealt with bootleggers just as any merchant — bribing policemen led to bribing the judge and one bad law let to all laws diminished.
American ingenuity, which knows no bounds, had a heyday during Prohibition as people sought ways to tote liquor around without getting arrested.
My dad told stories of patients of his who were given physicals before they could be admitted into the Cass County Jail. One was caught carrying two boxes of eggs, every one of which had been drained and refilled with liquor. Another patient tossed a life preserver from a steamboat to a friend waiting on the city dock. Unhappily, the whiskey-loaded preserver broke!
It was the 18th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States that established Prohibition in 1919. It is unbelievable that the crazy law lasted 14 long years, and it was not until 1933 that the 21st Amendment made drinking legal again. Perhaps when we look back to those crazy days of the 1920s, that green-haired 18 year-old Billie Eilish, belting out her song “Bad Guy,” doesn’t seem so idiosyncratic and aesthetic after all, and there is not that much difference between the old and the new.
