If you search the best restaurants in Walker, Tripadvisor.com will list 16 restaurants! Just think, 16 restaurants in a town of less than 900 people! And Tripadvisor.com has not included all the convenience stores and coffee shops where you can also get something to eat — or the many excellent restaurants in the resorts around the lake.
Tripadvisor.com answers your question with a series of five circles. In their opinion, the more circles filled in, the better the restaurant.
Subject to challenge or worthy of debate, is the fact that there were no restaurants in Walker that have all five circles filled in! However, five restaurants have four and a half circles filled in — Dancing Fire, Boulders, Piggy BBQ, Bayside and the Dairy Queen. Congratulations to the Dairy Queen for keeping right up there with the big boys!
Six restaurants in Walker had four circles filled in — 502 at the Chase, Wilburs, Village Square, Outdoorsman, Jimmy’s and Benson’s, not necessarily in that order. One may have misgivings concerning Tripadvisor.com’s 4.5 ranking just as I have misgivings of the 4.0 ranking, as I consider myself an expert when it comes to eating.
I love The 502 because of the beautiful Walker Bay of Leech Lake. I love the Outdoorsman because of Joanie LaFontaine’s very contagious laugh, and I love Benson’s because the very popular sports bar was my idea 41 years ago when it was called The Goalpost.
Four restaurants in the Walker area had three and half circles filled in — Charlie’s Up North, Mustang Sally’s, Shingobee on the Bay and Subway. Congratulations again to Subway for keeping up with the big boys, and again, perhaps Tripadvisor.com didn’t rank those restaurants higher was because they are all out of town, as they certainly are excellent eating and drinking establishments.
Other out-of-town establishments could have included Tianna Country Club and all the favorite eating places we go by boat — Hiawatha Beach, Horseshoe Bay, Huddle’ (now called Anderson’s South Shore Resort) and The Merit. All of those eating establishments could have all five circles blocked in because of the beauty of the boat ride.
There are also many others on the lake if you want a longer boat ride, like Pikedale Resort on Partridge Point on the other side of Bear Island, where we ate while listening to the Kellogg Duo last summer.
Hardee’s had only three circles filled in; however, at least it was listed, and three circles filled in is better than none at all. If you want a quick meal, in a very convenient location on Walker’s very busy Highways 371 and 200, without a doubt, Hardee’s is the place to go. Who knows, perhaps someday we will also have a McDonald’s!
At the end of this column, you will read the words explaining this is not the opinion of The Pilot-Independent, and I might add the words are not the opinion of the author either, but rather the opinion of Tripadvisor only!
If the author had his way, the Outdoorsman and Benson’s would have all five circles filled in. After all, how many restaurants can get everybody else in the restaurant laughing? And how many restaurant owners take their workers from foreign countries to see the source of the Mississippi? Bon Appetit!
And remember, it’s OK to laugh while you enjoy your meal, and if you haven’t seen the source of the Mississippi, you should go there when you are finished eating.
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
