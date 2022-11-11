There are many restaurants to eat at in the Walker area.
by Otto Ringle

If you search the best restaurants in Walker, Tripadvisor.com will list 16 restaurants! Just think, 16 restaurants in a town of less than 900 people! And Tripadvisor.com has not included all the convenience stores and coffee shops where you can also get something to eat — or the many excellent restaurants in the resorts around the lake.

