by Otto Ringle
The Bailey family were wonderful friends of ours! With mom inflicted with the debilitating disease of Multiple Sclerosis, Florence and Erma Bailey were great help in assisting with home chores — cleaning, cooking and even taking care of my sister and me. It was very impressive when they would take turns having us over for Thanksgiving and Christmas Dinners.
Without help from anyone else, both Florence and Erma would be with us in the living room, taking part in pre-dinner conversation, yet somehow a scrumptious dinner would appear on the table!. I often wondered who was in the kitchen?
Dad was an avid sportsman and Hollis and Admiral Bailey were often his hunting and fishing buddies. We lived next door to Hollis and they shared an electric lawnmower. Everytime Dad used the mower he ran over the electric cord and Hollis had to fix it. Dad was a good physician and surgeon, but not a very good fixer-upper.
Florence and Hollis had a daughter, Jeanine, who was a very good friend of my sister Sue. Erma and Admiral had two boys, Bob and Bill. They were both much older than I, but both were my idols, as they were tremendous athletes. I think Bob still holds the record in the shotput at WHA High School.
Both Hollis and Admiral were good businessmen, but they learned from their big brother Norm. Norm was the prime mover-and-doer of the threesome, as he was the initiator and navigator who brought them to Walker in the first place.
It was way back in 1928 when Norm purchased the Bragg Lumber Company in Walker and then enticed his brother Admiral to join him in a partnership. Business was so good, the very next year, they branched out to Akeley and Hollis joined the partnership in managing the store there. Two years later, they bought the old Griffith Dray Line and in 1934, the Bragg Hardware Store was added to their Monopoly board!
In 1946, a brand new Walker Electric and Hardware store was constructed on the main street of our little town. I delivered newspapers on main street in those days, and the new store took most of my bundle of papers, as they were by far my best customer! The store was designed by the American Hardware Asssociation. WCCO radio broadcast the grand opening, and they considered the new store to be the most modern and effective hardware store in the entire country.
This brings us to the “new” portion of this week’s Old & New column. Have you been in our hardware store lately? It is first-class — better than the days when WCCO called it “best in the country!” I still call it Walker Hardware, and when I enter the door I still look for Wally Paradis, who knew where everything was!. Or if I needed my bicycle fixed, “Jonesie,” or Lawrence Jones, was the man to see.
We knew everybody who worked there and everybody who worked there knew us — old-time Walkerites who had been there forever — Babe Reid, Curt Voshell, Del Geldmeyer, Bud Worchester, Betty Casey and, of course, both Florence and Hollis!
Today, the old Walker Electric and Hardware is called Walker Home Center and Radio Shack. Some people simply call it Ace Hardware. But, whatever you want to call it, our little town is blessed with a first class hardware store. We don’t have to go to Bemidji to find what we want, because Ace has it All.
Owner Jeff Holly, manager Tanner Kasting and their employees Scott Skalisky and Jeff Blaine are committed to operating a “helpful place,” offering their customers knowlegeable advice, helpful service and quality products.
When Beth Skalisky ordered the book with five years of this column, she also included a very nice letter saying how much she and Scott enjoyed the weekly column, and added that Scott and his family have been coming to the Walker area since Scott was a baby. They now own a home in Lakewood Acres on Kabekona Bay. In her letter, Beth offers a wonderful tribute to everybody in the Walker area, as she writes, “The Walker community has been so welcoming to us and we are thankful every day that we get to call Walker our home. We wish to thank all the wonderful people of Walker for making us feel so welcome over the years!”
As the “helpful hardware folks,” everyone in Walker Hardware promises that helping us is the most important thing they have to sell. A good example of that was shown to me when I was there this past summer. Jeff Holly’s wife Kristin was working in the garden center of the store. I asked Kristin if she had a new job, but her reply was, “No, I’m just helping out!”
As the Bailey family was some 92 years ago, the Holly Family is today. Their store is still one of the best in the country, and as Hollis and Florence once were, today Jeff and Kristin are the new movers-and-doers in our little town.
