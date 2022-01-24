The column this week will be divided into two parts and continued next week because, in the opinion of the author, its contents are vitally important and there is a lesson to be learned.
The other day somebody asked on Facebook for the history of the Roosevelt Canal, so I wanted to offer this little story about snowshoeing through the canal about 75 years ago.
There are 21 merit badges needed for the rank of Eagle in Boy Scouts, and one requirement for the hiking merit badge is to hike 20 miles in one day, carrying a full pack of supplies required for three meals. During the winter months when the ice is safe, the distance hiking from Walker to Cedar Point, through the Narrows, around Pine Point, across Trader’s Bay, through the Roosevelt Canal, across Agency Bay, through Agency Narrows into Walker Bay and back to Walker, is approximately 20 miles.
It was a cold winter day of about minus 10 degrees. However the sun was shining brightly, and there was hardly any wind. John Plattner, Dave Hanson and I started out on our bearpaw style snowshoes, trekking toward Cedar Point. Walking on bearpaws is not easy and takes time, especially for the novice snowshoer, but we had all day to hike the 20 miles, and in about two hours we were on Cedar Point, just in time for Breakfast. Dave was a wonderful cook, and as long as John was willing to gather firewood and keep a fire going, Dave agreed to prepare scrambled eggs, toast and bacon. I was happy to pour orange juice while John gathered wood and kept the fire gong.
After breakfast we showshoed through the Narrows, being careful to check ice conditions as we went, as the Narrows are noted for cracks, ice heaves and open water; and snowshoeing with ice-covered bearpaws is even more difficult. Plus we had no desire to fall through the ice. Three hours of hiking through the Narrows, around Pine Point and across Trader’s Bay found us at Roosevelt Canal. John Plattner, whose father, Clem Plattner owned the Walker Pilot, knew a little about the history of the canal and he offered the following information.
“This canal was built in the 1930s by the Corps of Engineers, using WPA funds from Pres. Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal Program. Before the canal was built, fishermen who fished the Big Lake had to motor back through the Narrows to get to Walker. However after the canal was built, their return trip was cut in half.”
As we sat on the banks of the canal, eating our lunch of soup and sandwiches, we wondered if the canal required any maintenance, as it was built about 10 years earlier and was still very navigable. Dave Hanson, whose father Harold was a member of the Leech Lake Association, added to John’s information.
“My dad said he and other members of the LLA donate money every spring to have the Cass County Sheriff’s Department dredge the canal to make certain the water is deep enough so the boats don’t hit bottom as they pass through.”
John and I laughed as we looked to see that, while Dave was telling us this, he had gotten one of his bearpaws caught in an ice hole and one of his snowshoes was covered with ice.
Through his laughter, John added to Dave’s information about canal maintenance, as he jokingly said, “While they were at it, The Sheriff’s Department should have filled all the ice holes in the winter.”
Make certain to read next week’s column because the best is yet to come!
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.