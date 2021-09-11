In 1930, Dad built a small, 12-bed, hospital on the corner where Portage Brewery is now. For 30 years before that time, Doc Wilcox had been operating out of an old building with antiquated medical equipment on the opposite corner, where the new Never Winter store is now.
Dad’s new hospital had all the modern, up-to-date equipment necessary to perform the duties of an old-time, country doctor’s, general practice of medicine — including performing what in those days were considered to be major surgeries, and also delivering many, many babies!
Polio was also a serious problem in those days. Although our President Roosevelt had been crippled by poliomyelitis, wore leg braces and moved around in a wheel- , his malady was not generally reported in the news. On the rare occasions when he appeared at a public event, his legs were always hidden from view.
Nevertheless, he was a wonderful president and one of his main objectives was to see to it that a vaccine for his dreaded disease was developed. He formed the March of Dimes Foundation — an organization that raised money to eradicate polio, and when the Salk Vaccine was developed and proven safe, everyone took advantage of it without question.
Later on, I remember as as a young Jaycee President, one of our projects was to pass out sugar cubes to everyone that were saturated with polio vaccine. Albert Sabin’s version of the second polio vaccine was very popular — especially with the children, and was very happily taken without question!
This was about the same time old memories of the deadly influenza pandemic of 1918 were still very present, and that infectious infirmity still caused fear in the eyes of all Americans.
The picture above shows everybody at a sporting event, including a uniformed soldier of World War I, wearing masks, as a prevention of the dreaded disease of the times. Evidently our great-great-grandparents were a lot smarter than we are today when wearing masks to prevent the Coronavirus and its two variants, the Delta Variant and the new Mu Variant!
As a young boy, I very vividly remember my Dad giving me my first flu shot and I have been getting those flu shots every year since that time. I sincerely hope you are also, as that old flu bug is not fun!
One of Dad’s very first medical emergencies happened soon after he opened his new hospital. There was a terrible, train wreck on Spring Curve, which is about a mile north of Walker. Dad was faced with triaging around 100 railroad employees and passengers, and as the word implies, the triage resulted in Dad having to make three very difficult decisions. One, leaving the ones who were beyond treatment; two, treating the ones who needed immediate attention, and three, deciding which ones could wait until providing treatment in his hospital.
I thought of Dad’s three very difficult decisions when I learned today, because of the unvaccinated, hospitals all over the United States are having to ration their care! Can you imagine? A hospital is full of COVID patients and someone is having a heart attack and there are no beds for them!
Can you imagine? Another hospital is completely full! A person cannot breathe because of COVID, and there are no beds for them!
Today! Not last year, not last month, but today, unvaccinated people in the United States are dying at the rate of 1,000 every day! Just last week, there were 1,571 cases of the dreaded disease and its much more contagious variants in the our own state, and seven of them died! Yes, we not only have the Delta Variant in Minnesota but now we have the Mu Variant to contend with!
In the past two weeks, our own Cass County had 17 new cases of COVID and its variants! And yet, a third of our population still refuse to get vaccinated!
Schools in our state capitol of St. Paul have finally mandated their staff to be vaccinated! Let us only hope WHA and other schools will follow.
As a side issue for you Minnesota Viking fans, did you know only 64 percent of the Vikings are fully vaccinated? That is well below the National Football League’s 90 percent rate!
Star quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is paid $35 million a year, is not vaccinated! Star running-back Dalvin Cook, with a five-year $63 million contract, is not vaccinated! Star receiver Adam Thielen, with a three-year $40 million contract, is not vaccinated!
What happens if those highly-paid, unvaccinated players continue their abstinence? Coach Mike Zimmer is very concerned over the possibility of losing his job, or the entire team losing a chance at the playoffs or perhaps — their future existeance!
Perhaps you don’t care about the Vikings.Perhaps you don’t care about yourself. Give your family, your friends, your entire community a break — get vaccinated!
