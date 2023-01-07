Wow! What a wonderful holiday season in our little town. The town was decorated so nicely. Beautiful Christmas music filled the air, families together, presents under the trees in all our homes. Please permit me to tell you about a couple of presents I received last Christmas. All year I have been trying to find out more about the presents so I had all the information. However, try as I may, I haven’t found anything I was looking for.
The presents were two very beautiful, highly-lacquered wooden plaques with the logos of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United states. They were highly-regarded, well-received gifts, as I am a very proud member of both organizations. As I opened the packages, everyone asked me about the two organizations.
“What is the difference between the Legion and the VFW?” “Is the VFW a branch of the Legion?” “Can anybody belong to both groups?” Everyone wanted to know.
An impromptu and unprepared explanation on my part followed. Anyone, man or woman, who has been in the service — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines or Coast Guard, can join the American Legion. However, if you have been in the service and were stationed overseas during a conflict, you can also belong to the VFW. They are two separate organizations. They have their own policies, bylaws, meeting times and places. However last year it was only coincidental that Ryan Pels was commander of both, and they both met at the Legion Club — The Legion on the Third Thursday, and the VFW on the second Monday.
A group of 20 officers who served in the American Expeditionary Forces in France in WWI is credited with planning the American Legion. One of those officers was Lt. Col. Theodore Roosevelt Jr., and in Paris France in March 1919, about 1,000 officers and enlisted men attended. In September 1919 the American Legion was granted a national charter. Today one of the more active Walker Legionnaires is Murray Bright, who is also a past commander of Post 134. It is interesting to note that Murray’s grandfather and great-uncle, Harry W. Bright and Hunter E. Bright, respectively, were charter members of the William Course Spencer American Legion Post 134 when it was first chartered in Aug. 17, 1919. The Post was named after Bill Spencer, the first Walker Boy killed in WWI. He was killed in the Argonne Forest in France on his birthday, Aug. 2, 1918. On July 4, 1944, Robert William Ross was killed on the island of Saipan. Since Bobby was the first Walker Boy killed in WWII, Post 134 became known as the Spencer-Ross American Legion Post.
The VFW traces its roots to 1899 when Veterans of the Spanish American War and the Philippine Insurrection formed local organizations to help them secure medical care and other benefits for their veterans. Some of the groups banded together and in 1914, formed the VFW, which received a congressional charter in 1936. I asked VFW Commander Ryan Pels to give me a little history of our own Case-Munnell Post 2701, and he referred me to his historian, Jim Thompson. Jim referred me to Kelly Nelson. Kelly had a list of charter members, but he didn’t know anything else about Case nor Munnell — what were their first names, where and when were they killed in action.
Kudos to these two organizations, as throughout these many years, they have both done much to make our little town what it is today! However it would be nice to know something more about the namesakes of the VFW Post, Case and Munnell. If anyone has any information about those two gallant men who gave their lives for our freedom, please email ottoringle@gmail.com. Thank you sincerely, and have a wonderful New Year!
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
