A subtitle of this week’s “The old and the new” column could be, “From Track Shoes to Blue Suede Shoes”!
Last week we traveled through the magnificent pineland of the Chippewa National Forest, westward to the rolling hills of the beginning of the fertile farmlands of the Red River Valley, to the town of Ada, to attend the 2022 Section 8A Girls and Boys Track Meet. After the track meet we stopped at the Bemidji Playhouse to attend their production of “All Shook Up,” inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley. All in all, it was a wonderful day of memories that brought us back to the days of the middle ‘30s, when Bob Bailey established a WHS school record in the shot put that still stands today! Also, Curt Geiger’s long-lasting school record in the half-mile run, and that unparalleled State Champion 4x4 relay team consisting of Ryan Bruns, Tom Demars, Dan Kellogg and Trevor Berg! Trevor also holds the school records in the long jump, 100, 200 and 400 meter runs.
Personal recollections of our 4x2 relay team with Tuck Gevings, Jack West and Dick Robideaux also danced through my mind, as those were the days when we had to complete against big schools — like Bemidji!
A couple of hours later, during the same beautiful, late afternoon, our thoughts and memories were transferred to the Paul Bunyan Playhouse in Bemidji, as we recalled the days of dancing check-to-check to such beautiful songs as “Love Me Tender,” “Its Now Or Never” and “Falling in Love With You.”
The Wolf emblem and colors of blue and silver were well represented in Ada, as Eli Pfeiffer qualified for Section 8A in the 110 meter hurdles and the 300 meter hurdles. Kai Ashmore qualified in the 100 and the long jump, Drew Deegan in the 300 meter hurdles, and Joe Tande and Deegan in the 800 meter run and the high jump. The Wolves 4x4 relay also qualified.
The girls also had their day of glory, as Gwendolyn Devries and Julia Shock qualified in the pole vault, as did Hayden Rettke for the boys. Ella Dykema and Pfeiffer both threw the discus and ninth-grader, Cooper Brovold ran the 400. All in all, it was a ball watching those young athletes perform on such a beautiful summer afternoon.
However, the girl who stole the entire show at the meet was Jade Rypkema from the little town of Nevis! She completely lapped the field in the 3200 in an incredible time of only a few seconds over 10 minutes! The little town of Nevis is unbelievable when it comes to producing excellent athletes and as we always say, “There must be something in their water!”
One of the perks of attending such events is that many times you meet old friends and acquaintances! This happened when Pastor Mark Olson, who used to be our minister at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker and is now pastor at the Faith Lutheran Church in Bagley, walked by. His son Palmer ran the 1600, and Pastor Mark stopped, greeted us and with a big smile on his face, said tongue-in-cheek, “My boy is getting to be almost as good as I was!”
When we think of Elvis Presley, we are reminded of the intensity of his physical gyrations designed to maximize the ebb and flow of the crowd’s fervor that gave him the nickname, “Elvis The Pelvis,” as he belted out his versions of “Hound Dog,” “Teddy Bear,” “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Blue Suede Shoes” — songs that enabled us to break away from our partner and do the dance of the times called, the “Twist”!
Elvis also sang many very moving and inspirational songs, such as the songs mentioned above and songs with lyrics such as, “When a dream is calling, there’s just one thing to do, you gotta follow that dream!” Words like that could have inspired those girls and boys in Ada, as they followed their dream, and they could also be words for all of us to remember and abide by! Go WHA Wolves — and the Bagley Flyers too!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.