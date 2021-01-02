After returning from the post office this morning and greeting the many people there with a mumbled “Good Morning,” because of the masks we wear, I very carefully made my way through a half foot of new-fallen snow, balancing several packages consisting of Christmas presents that came back because of “address unknown.”
My old Toyota made its way even more carefully on the slippery streets, and as I drove through main street, with hardly a parked car on either side of the street, I was reminded of the days 80 years ago when I was a paper boy and brought the daily Minneapolis Tribune to all the stores — quiet now because of a dreaded virus that’s in the air.
In 1940, the headlines of my newspapers included the end of the Great Depression, with Americans earning more and buying more to fuel the economy. FDR had just been elected for a third term, but Americans and Russia also were beginning to believe Roosevelt and Joe Stalin should help Britain’s Winston Churchill in their fight for survival against Hitler’s Germany.
Britain was being bombed incessantly and many believed it would only be a short time before America, and perhaps Russia, would be be involved in another World War. President Roosevelt had set up the first peacetime draft, which had ominous overtones for the future.
Because of the end of the Depression, however, there a was new optimism fueling the making of some great movies. Walker had a theater in those days, located next to where Bill Hanson’s Real Estate Offices are now. As I drove past Bill’s offices, I was reminded of the titles on the huge marquee of the brand-new State Theater, Charlie Chaplin in the “Great Dictator,” John Steinbeck’s iconic “Grapes of Wrath” and Jimmy Stewart in the “The Philadelphia Story.”
Harry Simons had just moved his old Grand Theater from where Main Stream is now, down main street to his new State Theater, and he would sell us a ticket for a dime to see the show and a nickel for a bag of popcorn. Today, because all the movie theaters are closed, if we want to watch a movie, we have to hook up our computers to our television sets and learn how to stream the top movies, such as Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey in “Soul,” George Clooney’s “Midnight Sky” and “Greenland,” starring actors I have never heard of — Scott Glenn and Morena Baccarin.
This column always brags about the wonderful music in those good old days — the big band sounds of Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, Count Basie and the Dorsey Brothers. Many times in prior columns, I have mentioned Babe McMurrin’s teenage canteen in the basement of her Home Cafe, where we would dance after the game — until 10 o’clock on school nights and midnight on weekends to those wonderful big band sounds!
The nickel we put into Babe’s juke box was the only money we had to pay for the wonderful opportunity — as long as we behaved ourselves according to Babe’s specifications!
So I’m driving down main street, and my old Toyota stopped twice for stop lights! I’m reminded of the days we didn’t have those lights, as I dropped off a newspaper at the Standard station. Today, there’s a sign on Tim Orton’s gas station — that’s what the Standard is called now — a gallon of gas costs $2.19.
When Tim’s grandpa Lee owned the station and the United States finally decided to help the Brit’s by entering World War II, gasoline was rationed. An “A” sticker on a car entitled the owner three gallons per week at 11 cents a gallon. “B” stickers were issued to any worker involved in the war effort and entitled their holder to eight gallons per week.
My dad was a doctor, so he was able to get all the gas he needed, but he still had to pay 11 cents for a gallon.
So, I turn left at Orton’s, head for home, and have to slow down for couple of huge Labradors playing with each other in the snow in the middle of Second Street.
Again, I’m reminded of the days when I had completed my deliveries, my paper bag is empty and I am heading for home on Lake Street — that’s what we called Cleveland Boulevard back then. The little toy poodle we called Bam, is doing his best to jump through snow deeper than he is tall — causing the snowflakes to glitter in the air like diamonds!
Look, there’s a squirrel miraculously balancing itself on an overhead wire, as he scampers along the thin wire, heading for the nearest tree. The wire — symbolic of 2020, and the tree — emblematic of 2021. Have a wonderful new year!
