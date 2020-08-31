Not unlike gambling or drinking, gardening can be extremely adictive! Every time I walk into a nursery, I cannot resist purchasing a Shining Sensation Weigelia Florida Bakarashine, a Rainbow Sensation Weigela Florida Kalmagnia or some other grand and glorious, growing greenery. I inherited the bittersweet trait from my mother — sweet for obvious reasons and bitter because often it becomes expensive — not unlike drinking or gambling!
When our little town was first established back in the late 1800s, every neighborhood had its own dump. There was no central location where everybody took their refuse, and there was no city garbage service that would pick up the trash and carry it away.
When my parents moved to Walker in 1930, the lot across the street west of library was the wasteyard for people who lived in that area. My folks rented the old Naustvold home north of the library, while they looked for a place to build their first home.
Odin Naustvod owned a very fancy restaurant on the corner where Nancy Freeman’s General Store is now called, “Ye Old Tavern,” and he also owned a very beautiful home that he generously let my folks stay in until they found a place of their own. It was a beautiful, wonderful location! It was on the lake and my dad, who was an ardent and passionate sportsman, wanted very much to buy the Nostvold home, because there was a nice sand beach where he could pull up a little 14-foot wooden boat, and perhaps have a little boat house, where he could store a little, five-horse powered motor and all his fishing and hunting gear.
Every day my mom would look out the window, hoping to see a sign indicating the neighborhood dump was for sale. Mom was raised on a farm in South Dakota, and she knew the soil under all that refuse would be fertile and very productive for a huge garden, which was her ardent desire to have some day. She had visions of her gardens being a showplace surrounding their new home, and she wished for that every day.
Of course mom got her way, and when the lot came up for sale, she designed their new home around a beautiful sunken garden with a huge, rock garden in the back — complete with a little babbling brook, whose water cascaded over a couple of waterfalls before it emptied into a small, garden pool. I have the same desire!
Since I am no longer the hunter nor the fisherman that my dad and I once were, my garden has been a wonderful outdoor hobby. The many nurseries in our area are glad to see me come to their establishments, not only in the spring, but all summer long.
One of my favorite nurseries is Turf Tech, owed by Lorne and Talya Hein. Lorne is an accomplished arborist, Talya’s background is in the retail part of the business, and Deanna Morrill is their long-time, hard-working helper.
Turf Tech’s enterprise is conducted out of an old, iconic barn — one of the oldest buildings in the Walker area, as it was constructed by the family of Ted Oberly, who were cattle farmers in the early 1920s. Cattle farming was very popular in our area during those days. In addition to the Oberly family, some of the more popular cattlemen included the Leonard Gruber family, the John Andrus family, and the Curt Voshell family.
Since those bygone, cattle raising days, Ernie Jarman purchased the property and operated the old barn as a consignment store where he sold everything from soup to nuts. Ernie very appropriately called his quaint and quirky enterprise, “The Red Barn!”
After a few years, Ernie sold the Red Barn to Craig Bruns, and the old barn became a popular restaurant, bar and dance hall, which often included top-notch and fun-filled entertainment.
Talya Hein says that it is dificult to have just a garden center in this part of the country since the growing season is so short. Her husband Lorne agrees with her, when he very emphatically adds that if they were to try to survive on the garden center alone, it would be very tough. Therefore, Turf Tech keeps their garden center open year-round. During the fall they bring in pumpkins and straw to sell during Halloween, and in the winter they sell Christmas trees and other gifts for the holiday season.
To further supplement their income, they rent out a couple of apartments above the old red barn. Lorne Hein is very creative, has a great imagination when it comes to landscaping, and usually does all the designing of a particular project himself.
Often a customer will come in with an idea of their own and with their high technology today, their computers are of great help. No doubt, this is the reason they added the word “Tech” to the name of their enterprise.
I often think to myself when I am out working in the garden, how wonderful it would be if some kind of high technology would be available to help with back-breaking jobs such as moving rocks, digging holes, spreading mulch, planting flowers and pulling weeds. Nevertheless, we are fortunate to have Turf Tech in our little town to help us with all our gardening and landscaping needs, and we very sincerely wish them good fortune in their ventures of the future.
