I purchased the “National Geographic” magazine with this picture and an article entitled, “The future of Medicine.” The picture and the article inspired this week’s column because my dad was an old-time country doctor and I have mentioned the fact many times in this column.
However, we are going to add to the nomenclature of his profession by saying he was also a physician and surgeon. After all, you can be a doctor of many things — from philosophy, to music, to a doctor of dental surgery!
Dad, however, was not only the only physician and surgeon in northern Cass County, but the only physician and surgeon in all of the neighboring parts of the counties around northern Cass. He did everything from delivering most of the babies in the area during his 40 years of practice between 1930 and 1970, to performing appendectomies and tonsillectomies.
He did everything from removing fish hooks to removing a necrotized arm or a leg. He did everything from attaching a severed limb back onto a body, to setting broken bones. He made his own casts of sticks, plaster and gauze, and whipped up his own concoction of ointment to cure poison ivy.
During many of his tasks he asked me to help. During a winter day, like the day today, he would sometimes ask me to come along on his house calls in case he got stuck or anticipated a need for help.
I will always remember this particular obstetric case! It was 3 a.m. Our bedrooms were next to each other, so when dad’s telephone rang, I could hear the conversation. Dad was going to have to get up and leave immediately for a house call that would be 22 miles south of town, then three-quarters of mile east, where the expectant mother lay.
It was 30 below zero outside with a yard of snow on the ground! Dad asked me to come along and help shovel and push — in case we got stuck! Our old ’39 Lincoln Zephyr started right up and the 22 miles south of town on a slippery highway was one thing, but the three-quarter-mile off the highway, on a snow-covered road was another!
We hit a drift and stopped dead! We didn’t even try to dig ourselves out, but rather put on our Bearpaw snowshoes that dad always carried in the trunk and snowshoed a short distance — to find the baby stillborn! Both the father and the mother were crying. I cried, and I even saw a tear in dad’s eye.
I often wonder what dad would think of today’s way of practicing medicine and the future of medicine as shown in the picture above. I often wonder if he would enjoy being like the doctor in the picture — no more house calls, no more disappointed would-be parents, but robots used for diagnosis and intervention! Doctors surrounded by huge screens of computerized, electronic visions of the human body and all its parts — the influx of any and every syndrome in any part of the entire world!
To be able to see the coronavirus up close and personal on a screen and/or the influence Alzheimer’s or Multiple Sclerosis is having on the human brain on two different patients at the same time — I wonder what dad would think!
My thoughts are the words of Old Satchmo —Louie Armstrong, when he sang, “I hear babies cry, I watch them grow. They’ll learn much more than I’ll ever know. And I think to myself, what a wonderful world!”
