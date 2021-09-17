by Otto Ringle
Seven was the lucky number on the main street of Walker in the early and middle forties! We had seven gas stations, seven grocery stores, seven cafes and all of them were my customers when I delivered newspapers on main street from 1940 to 1945.
Although it was during WWII, and gas and food were rationed, business on Main Street was good, even though there was so much competition. The gas station and grocery store owners had to be mathematical geniuses because of rationing. Gas rationing wasn’t so bad, as everyone had a sticker on their car that told the attendant how much gas they could have that week. However, the station owners had to keep track of everybody to make certain they didn’t go over their allotment. The stickers were classed A, B and C: an A sticker got you four gallon a week, B got you ten, and my Dad being a doctor who made house calls, had a C sticker, which meant he could have as much gas as he wanted.
Food rationing was a different story. Everybody was given a book of stamps and everything in the grocery store cost a different amount of stamps. The grocery man had to keep track of all those little stamps and turn them back to the government, which enabled him to get more groceries. As I said, those grocery men not only had to be of extremely high intelligence, but also very patient, tolerant and uncomplaining people.
The reason the businessmen all did well, despite so much competition, is that there was no price gouging - they all charged the same for their products. All the grocery owners received 63 cents for a gallon of milk, 58 cents for a dozen eggs and 27 cents for a pound of chopped beef. The gas station owners received 21 cents for a gallon of gas and all you had to do was sit in the car. They would pump it for you and wash your windshield. Being the old-fashioned, country doctor, which my Dad was, required him to make a lot of house calls and put on a lot of mileage on his old ‘39 Lincoln Zephyr that burned a lot gas! However, he always made it a point to fill the old car with gas at all seven of the stations. On the east end of main street, George Trimble had his Shell station and Lee Orton had his Standard station. On the west end of main street, Rollie Cleghorn had his Deep Rock station and Neubauer sold Sinclair gas. In the middle of Main Street, Orville Ellis sold Texaco, Bob Williams sold Skelly, and out on Highway 34 on the way to Akeley, Schmideberg had his Highway Store, where he sold Marathon gasoline; I think it was Marathon anyway, it was a long time ago.
Dad also had the hospital in those days where Portage Brewery is now, and although there were only 12 beds, the beds were always full. Although the patients were either sick or recovering from surgery, they consumed a lot of food nevertheless. Again, the hospital didn’t have to worry about food stamps, but Dad insisted the cooks give their business to all the grocery stores. On the east end of mainstreet, Al Rustin had his Hartz Store and on the west end Roy McGee had his Red Owl. In the middle of Main Street was Harold Hanson’s Meat Market and across the street, Syl Nieses and Harry Anderson had their stores right next to each other. Down the road, where First National Bank is now was Pete Palusky’s little grocery store, and Schmideberg also sold groceries at his Highway Store.
The seven restaurants on Main Street were a different story, as there was no rationing and Dad didn’t care where his staff went out to eat; although he himself was a good customer of all the restaurant owners, as he loved to eat. Dave Brassard and Paul Rode’s Cafe were two of the first cafes in town and had been there a long time. They were both on Fifth Street, right across from the railroad tracks, and both cafes did a booming business when the trains came into town twice a day. Bob Marshman’s Bob’s Cafe, Babe McMurrin’s Home Cafe, Sy Cleghorn’s Nickel Skillet, Pete Jianopolis’ Rainbow Cafe, and Odin Naustvold’s Ye Ol Tavern were all on Main Street. In those days, you could buy a freshly caught walleye right out of Leech Lake, and have a good dinner at any of the restaurants for $2.20.
However, because Ye Ol' Tavern was a bit more refined, stylish and a little more elegant than the others, Odin charged $2.50 for a nice fillet of walleye, mashed potatoes, gravy, a vegetable and a salad. There was also a little restaurant owned by a guy by the name of Bergerson where Von Hanson’s Sausage Haus is now. I don’t remember the name, nor Bergerson’s first name, but I do recall he had a very good-looking daughter named Adeline. When delivering the Bergersons their newspaper, I couldn’t help but linger a bit for a hot chocolate and a hot dog, just to have Adeline wait on me with her very pretty smile!
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.