by Otto Ringle
In 1930, our family moved to Walker to replace Doctor Frank L. Wilcox, who had just passed away after serving the medical needs of the Leech Lake area and the city of Walker for the past 30 years.
When searching for a place to live, Dad, being an avid fisherman and duck hunter, wanted to buy the old Naustvold home, which was on the lake, where he could have a boat house to store his boat, fishing and hunting gear.
Mom, having been raised on a farm, wanted to buy the old city dump, which was for sale and right across the street from the old Naustvold home, knowing the ground underneath the old dump would be very fertile, which would enable her to have a nice garden. Since the old dump was right across the street from the lake, Dad could still have easy access to the lake if they built their home where the dump was.
Of course, Mom got her way, and together they built a beautiful home, and hired Master Gardener Bob Pauly to build a beautiful sunken garden below their home, with a gorgeous rock garden in the back — just the way Mom wanted.
The rock garden was the showplace of the town with a little creek cascading into a series of waterfalls before dropping into a garden pool below. Every year Pauly would expertly and skillfully divide the perennial flowers and plant new annuals, so there was always brilliant and radiant colors for the passersby to enjoy — it truly was a showplace!
A lawyer, Dan DeLury, who was the legal advisor for the city council at the time and a good friend of Dad’s, enjoyed their garden so much that he persuaded the council to build a Rock Garden — exactly the same as Mom’s — with the little creek and waterfalls cascading into a garden pool. The timing was great, as funds from President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “New Deal” made the project possible. The city hired Pauly to do the work, with funding from the Works Progress Administration (WPA). They also formed a Walker Garden Club that worked with Pauly in keeping the garden alive and well for many, many years thereafter!
In 2020, the Leech Lake Culture Alliance built a garden pavilion and erected a “Statue of Unity” nearby. The statue is of an Ojibwe Hoop Dancer, with three hoops symbolizing unity, association and cooperation between the citizens of Walker and our neighboring Native Nation — the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. Extensive donations and memorials from individuals, organizations and businesses in Walker were used to build the pavilion and construct the beautiful, bronze “Statue of Unity,” sculpted by internationally-known sculptor, Joel Randell from Edmond, Okla.
As you enter the Rock Garden, there is a huge rock bearing Councilman Dan DeLury’s name. There is no mention of the designer Clara Ringle, Master Gardener Bob Pauly, Roosevelt’s New Deal, the WPA, the Leech Lake Culture Alliance, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, the many donors and memorials for the pavilion, nor Joel Randell and his “Statue of Unity.” Today the Walker Rock Garden is no longer alive and well. It needs lots of tender loving care. It needs the old Walker Garden Club of the 1930s. If anyone is interested in being a part of reviving the old Walker Garden Club, please contact Alice Groth at (218) 839-3028.
By the way, the garden pavilion doesn’t have an American Flag and the “Statue of Unity” is terribly lonely — standing there all by himself next to the rock garden.
The passing of Dr. Donald Pfau last month, who was a scoutmaster for many, many years, generated a considerable amount of interest concerning a memorial for all the scoutmasters who have served Walker’s Troop 40 for the past 100 years. The idea was brought up at the last meeting of the Walker Park Board, but their feelings concerning the project were all very negative. It will be brought up to the City Council July 12 at 6 p.m., and it may help if any readers who are interested could attend at the Fire Hall.
Wouldn’t it be great to have a beautiful, bronze statue of a scoutmaster saluting a flag to keep the Statue of Unity company in the area of the Walker Rock Garden? If anybody is interested in having the above picture become reality, come to the City Council meeting. Hope to see ya then!
Please help us remember scouting in our little town! Friends of Scouting in Walker would like to see a bronze statue of a scoutmaster saluting the American Flag erected in the Walker Rock Garden. A Statue of Unity, signifying cooperation, association and unity between the citizens of our town and the our neighboring native nation stands in the rock garden now. The two statues together would signify everything our country stands for. The Walker Park Board was not very receptive to the idea. Please come to the City Council meeting July 12 at 6 p.m. at the Fire Hall and perhaps we can help make it happen!
REMEMBERING 100 YEARS OF SCOUTING IN WALKER, MINNESOTA
THE WALKER AMERICAN LEGION POST 134 SPONSORED TROOP 40
FOR 100 YEARS AND 20 SCOUTMASTERS SERVED DURING THAT TIME
Reverend Bill Hammond
(Started the Troop in 1921)
Jake Licke, Silver Beaver Award
Vic Lafontaine and Cliff Coombs
Jim Nelson and Gary Trimble
Dr. Hector Brown
Milt Uglum
Dr. Don Pfau
Jerry Thompson and Mark Wade
