by Otto Ringle
Our family spent 14 years in Silver Bay waiting for either Doc Wayne or Doc Mushkatin to retire — then both of them decided to retire the very same year! The year was 1973 and with both of those good doctors retiring, Doc Bilben was the only dentist in Walker.
We no sooner had set up our offices before Muggs Trimble got hold of my wife Joyce, “Glad you two decided to come back to your old home town. We need you both on our Leech Lake Regatta Committee!”
It was just two years prior in 1971, when a couple of city slicker, sailboat salesmen by the names of Jack Culley and Bruce Nicholle contacted John Elsenpeter, who was president of the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at the time, and suggested to him that Leech Lake would be a great lake to conduct a sailing regatta. Obviously Jack and Bruce had a couple of axes to grind as they wanted to sell sailboats!
For 48 years now, the regatta has continued to be the longest lasting, and one of the most successful community promotions that Walker has ever had. Elsenpeter, not being a sailor, knew just the person to chair the first Leech Lake Regatta, as Gary Trimble had the only sailboat on the lake. Gary sailed a huge 40-foot broad-beamed, fixed-keel, skow called the, “Jolly Roger,” and he proudly flew his “Skull & Crossbones” high on its 40-foot mast.
A photo of Gary and his second mate, Heidi Trimble, is shown above. Gary’s wife Muggs, the first mate of the “Jolly Roger,” took the photo.
Elsenpeter and Trimble were co-chairs of LLR1, and Trimble’s neighbor, Harlan Smith, and he were cochairmen of LLR2. The arrangement of succession of the committee proved to be a good one, as an old, experienced member always served as a co-chairman with a new, inexperienced member. Actually, it was the wives of the co-chairmen who did all the work, and that was certainly the case when Smith and Ringle co-chaired LLR3!
Carol Smith and Joyce Ringle had plenty of good help as the other members of their committee consisted of Kathy Worth, Pat Engleberg, Willy Richards, Kathy Nichols, Pat Bailey, Verdie Opheim, Vickie Elsenpeter, Dorothy Volman and Julie and Tess Marion.
Perhaps the co-chairmen of all regattas have interesting stories to tell of their respective years!
Our years of LLR3 and LLR4 were both very memorable and unforgettable regattas. In 1973 the water of Leech Lake was extremely low, so much so that the sailboats with fixed keels could not get through the narrows, and all three days of sailing were held in Walker Bay. This proved to be very advantageous for the city of Walker, as the many beautiful sails in the bay were certainly a sight to behold for our summer visitors. The many resorts on the Big Lake, however, were very disappointed in that they had to come into town to see the marvelous sight of the gorgeous sails!
LLR4 was another memorable and unforgettable regatta. For the three days of the event, there was not a breath of wind! Even the catamarans and tri-hulls that normally do not require much of a wind were not able to sail. The Regatta Committee had to come up with ideas to keep the sailors happy. Water skiing, water volleyball, swimming races and other water sports were required to keep the sailors, their crews and their families busy.
In the early years of the regatta, many of the businesses on Main Street complained that the regatta did not bring many dollars into town — that the sailboats and the sailors brought everything with them and the restaurants, hotels and motels did not benefit from the event. The years have shown that many of the sailors and their crews have enjoyed our area so much that they ended up spending their entire summers, and have even purchased cabins and lots to build around the lake!
To show their appreciation of the event, businesses have sponsored special awards, such as the Outdoorsman’s “Steadfast Sailor,” Benson’s “Splice-the-Main-Brace” and Shores of Leech Lake’s “Safety Award.”
The Trimbles have their “Sportsmanship Cup” and Ringles have their “Family Togetherness Cup.” So sail on sailors, splice the main brace, welcome to Walker and we hope to see you back each and every year.
