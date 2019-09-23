by Otto Ringle
It was like being in the Homecoming Parade that Walker used to have 70 years ago! Memories of a big game in our Longbow Conference danced in the heads of the guys, while Joan (Thomas) Urbanski had visions of the Homecoming Queen in her mind, created by the make-shift crown she wore on her head, which consisted of a much-too-warm trapper’s hat bedecked with assorted flowers!
Walker played six-man football in 1949, and the reenactment of the pre-game parade included three backs — George Crow, Otto Ringle and Tuck Geving. The linemen included Dave Hanson, Darrell Englehardt and Jim Vogt. Tuck and Jim were planning to be there, but last-minute happenings of soon-to-be nonagenarians made that impossible.
Nevertheless, it was an unforgettable event and many, many thanks go out to Jim Hammer, for the use of his six-man golf cart.
Thanks to Travis Hensch and WHA School for lessening the need of our Social Security check with complimentary entry to the game. Thanks to The Pilot-Independent, First National Bank, Subway, SuperOne Foods, Freeman Well Drilling and KQ102 for the free snack at the tailgate party. At the party, Joan (Thomas) Urbanski was crowned “Queen of the Class of 49 70th Reunion, and George Crow is amazed by her beauty!
Thanks to the 2019 Football team for bringing back memories of the days when we played on the field below Ostlund Field, which today is used as a practice field. Before we could play a game, we had to pick up all the rocks so nobody would get hurt! The spectators had to sit on bare ground of the north bank, as there were no bleachers.
Back in the ‘40s, the place to go after a game was either Babe McMurrin’s Teen Center at her “Home Cafe,” or Pete Jianopoulos’ “Rainbow Cafe.” After this game we were able to have the front room of Benson’s Emporium — all by ourselves — for a post-game get-together.
We must apologize, we did not talk much about the Bagley game as much as we talked about some of the games 70 years ago, and those good old days in general.
Our plan the next day was to go sailing, but since Tuck couldn’t come to the game, we got together with him at his assisted living home instead. We wished we knew how to use our cell phones to record all the memories we brought forth of those wonderful days gone by.
Finally, to the many who came up to us during the weekend to congratulate us — many thanks for helping us oldsters feel young again!
