Last week, we talked about the hustle and bustle on Front Street, which was the main street of our little town around the turn of the 20th century.
This week, we would like to reminisce about all the activity that also took place on a daily basis at the City Dock. The dock was built about the same time our little town was built; however, it was called the “Government Landing” in those days.
There is no evidence to prove otherwise, but put two and two together and one might surmise the Government Landing was built by the government in anticipation of docking the huge launches required in rough water to send the troops off to Sugar Point when Company “C” of the 3rd Regiment of the US Infantry, under the command of General John Bacon, was searching for Chief Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig. We have talked about the Battle of Sugar Point before in this column so this week, please permit me to feature the everyday activity at the City Dock when I delivered the Minneapolis Tribune down there in the early ‘40s.
I only had one customer down there — Harold Fisher’s Walker Boat Service. Harold was a good guy. He knew I was only 10 years old and realized I had to pedal my bike with my heavy newspaper bag back up the steep hill, so he always offered me a soda.
While I was sitting at Harold’s soda counter, the first thing I noticed was the everyday hubbub at the end of the dock. Many fishermen and fisherwomen were competing for a spot, and if they were lucky to find a place, they would sit at the end of the dock, legs dangling over the end, boots just touching the water, as they cast their lures out in anticipation of landing a wily walleye.
The breakwater was not there in those days, however. The rocks that were used to build the breakwater years later, were on the bottom of the lake, so it was not unusual for the fishermen to get their expensive lures tangled up in the rocks below
Later in the day, when I was done with my paper route, I would join the other kids and dive for their lures, throw them back up to the happy fishermen and they would throw us a nickel in return. A nickel was a lot of money in those days. We could buy a hot dog at Cy Cleghorn’s Nickel Skillet on main street and if we had two nickels, we could also buy an ice cream cone.
In addition to the clamor and commotion of the everyday activity that took place on the Government Landing, it was always fun to watch the big boats maneuver around in the water!
The big paddle-wheel on the end of the dock in the picture above is the “Northland,” which was used more as an excursion boat rather than a fishing boat. It was large enough to carry not only many party-goers, but also a little dance band to add to the enjoyment of a sunset cruise.
As the sun set over First Point, the sound of popular songs of the day like “To Each His Own” and “The Old Lamplighter” drifted over the calm waters of Walker Bay. The boat on the side of the dock is the “Megawat.” The Megawat was one of many launches that would each tow 10 to 12 row boats behind them and bring them out to popular locations, such as the high-banks, the sandbar between Sand and Cedar Points, or through the Narrows to Pine and Hardwood Points and Goose Island. There, the fishermen would row the smaller boats to their favorite fishing holes.
“Ole Evinrude” was a brand new contraption and very expensive in those days, so towing and rowing was very popular on Leech Lake during those days gone by. However, studies show people who dwell during those days have worse health than those who live in the present.
So, during this fast-approaching new year, get outside, have fun, stay healthy and Happy New Year!
