by Otto Ringle
Last week this column featured a photograph of the all male Walker Rotary Club, who attended the annual Goodwill meeting in Winnipeg, Canada. It was mentioned that the Rotarian dressed in Native American costume was Milt Uglum, who always introduced himself as the Chief of the Chippewas from Walker, and he and his tribe were there to spread goodwill between the Rotarians of Walker and Winnipeg.
Ever since the paper came out, the phone has been ringing off the hook, asking if I knew who the other Rotarians were! There are a couple I don’t recall and would appreciate your help! However, following are the men I knew very well. They are (front row from left) Harry James, unidentified, Syl Nieses, Lon Ivins, (second row) Clem Plattner, Milt Uglum, Doc Max Mushkatin, (third row) John Thompson, Ed Lundrigan, Admiral Bailey, (back row) unidentified, Hollis Bailey, Harold Hanson, Orville Ellis, Chick Everhart, Dick Lundquist, Doc Alexander, Doc Ringle, Ted Benson and Ben Andrews.
Sorry, Lady Rotarians, Rotary was a man’s thing in those days! Every year, about 20 Rotarians would drive to Detroit Lakes where they boarded the train to Winnipeg. It was a superb, sublime and spectacular time of gallant, glorious and gratifying experiences — to say the least. I could go on and on and tell you about some of those experiences, however, we swore to each other — never to tell — as was the case with the men in the photograph many years before!
Rotary was not only a man’s thing in those days, but being in business in Walker was predominantly a man’s thing also! Today, many of the businesses on the main street of Walker are owned by women! While back in the early ‘40s, when the picture in last week’s column was taken, all of the businesses were owned by men. But don’t get me wrong, as it is a good thing women have come to the forefront!
Harry James and Lon Ivins had their resorts, Syl Neises and Harold Hanson had grocery stores, Clem Plattner and Milt Uglum had the newspaper, Admiral Bailey had the lumber yard while his brother Hollis the hardware store. Ed Lundrigan and Dick Lundquist owned clothing stores, Ben Andrews had his plumbing and heating business, Orville Ellis owned the Texaco Station, Ted Benson worked for Rollie Cleghorn’s Deep Rock station, Chick Everhart the theater, John Thompson was the manager of Tianna, while Doc Mushkatin was a dentist, and Drs. Alexander and Ringle were physicians — Doc Alexander was a physician out at Ah-Gwah-Ching in those days. Two are missing! If anybody knows who they were and what they did, please let me know, as I think the readers of this column may also be interested.
Rotary is a great organization! It was a vision of one man — Paul Harris, an attorney from Chicago, who formed the first club in 1905. As were the men in the picture a couple weeks back, the very first Rotary Club in Chicago, consisted of men with diverse backgrounds, who could exchange ideas and form meaningful and lifelong friendships.
A “Paul Harris Award” proudly hangs on my wall of memories, as does a plaque commemorating a presidency as the 50th president of the Walker Club. My dad was the founder of the club and it’s first president in 1942.
The Walker Rotary Club will be celebrating its 80th anniversary next year! During those 80 years the club has conducted many beneficial, serviceable and useful projects for our little town, and is certainly qualified for many praises and honors for it’s accomplishments and achievements.
In 1989, the Council on Legislation of Rotary International voted to change the Constitution and By-Laws to admit women. It was not until 1992 — three years later, however when I was president, that the first Lady Rotarians were admitted to the Walker Club! Because we admitted 11 women into our club, and also extended charters to Rotary Clubs in Pequot Lakes and Vladivostock, Russia, we were awarded a first place award in Membership at the District Convention.
The very first Walker Lady Rotarians, admitted to the Walker club in 1992, are shown in the picture. They are (from left to right) Thelma Grimley, Willy Richards, Jeannie Berg, Kathy Worth, Gloria Bieloh, Stacy Zahnow, Manda Patterson and Sharon Anderson. Not pictured were Shirley Ziegler, Darla Ross and Linda Helmberger.
Today, Walker Rotary consists of many women who have continued the dream of Paul Harris to make our Walker Rotary Club one of the best in District!
