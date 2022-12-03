Although it was eight decades and another year ago, I remember the day as if it was yesterday. Our little town of Walker, not unlike all the other towns and cities all over the United States, was not as jovial as usual during the holiday season of 1941. As I delivered the newspaper, carrying the unwelcome headline up and down Main Street, the quiet and solemn attitude of the townspeople was evident. The day, indeed, was “A day that would live in infamy.”
As I brought the Minneapolis Morning Tribune to Bob’s Cafe, where the Shirt Shack is now on Main Street, Rose Marshman was in her usual place, sitting at the table at the very back of their cafe. Her usual bottle of Hamm’s beer was sitting on the table in front of her, and Rose was crying. Her brother, Duane Johnson, was in the Air Force and stationed at Hickam Air Force Base. Hickam had taken a terrible beating! The Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor had resulted in the damage or destruction of 19 U.S. Navy ships and more than 2,400 dead. Rose didn’t know if her brother was dead or alive. She would find out later that her brother, Duane Johnson, was killed during the bombing.
Rose and Bob Marshman had two children, Eleanor and DeWayne. DeWayne and I were great buddies; we did everything together and most of the things we did together got us in trouble! DeWayne was named after his uncle Duane. DeWayne was Rose’s only son. Duane was Rose’s only brother, and she loved them both very much. Although Rose was very proud that DeWayne had followed his uncle’s footsteps by joining the Air Force after graduating from Walker High School in 1949, she was always concerned over his safety as the very next year, the United States was at war with North Korea.
In addition to the very popular cafe on the Main Street of Walker, Bob Marshman had another lucrative business: the operation of more than 200 slot machines. He had at least one slot machine in every business on Main Street and three or four machines in most of the resorts around Leech Lake. He even had a penny slot machine in Barker’s Jewelry Store, which was right next door to his restaurant. Although some kind of gambling had been going on throughout the world since the beginning of time, slot machines in Minnesota became legal with the game of Bingo in 1945. Oftentimes DeWayne and I were able to go along with Bob to check on all his machines. If the machines were paying out too much, Bob would adjust them so they would pay less. If the machines were not paying at all, he would adjust them so they would pay more; just a little bit more.
In 1947 when Luther Youngdahl became governor of Minnesota, he passed a law making slots illegal. However during the next few years it is estimated that more than 8,000 slots remained, despite its illegality, and those machines were mostly in resort areas like ours. It is also estimated that those 8,000 illegal slots generated about $4 million annually, which would be about $35 million today. When DeWayne and I went to resorts that had removed the slots, the machines were replaced with signs saying, “Luther was here!”
As a bit of stinging irony to this history of the slot machine industry in our little town, DeWayne had a little nephew who very much enjoyed going for rides with his big uncle DeWayne. DeWayne was just learning to drive when one day, he and his little nephew were out for a drive. The car got away from him, and he hit a freight train that was blocking Fifth Street on his way down to the city dock. When DeWayne managed to free himself from the train, the little guy, with much excitement, exhilaration and enthusiasm said, “That was fun, Uncle DeWayne, let’s do it again!”
The irony of this story is that when DeWayne was discharged from the Air Force, he made a very good living as a driving instructor.
