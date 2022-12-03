by Otto Ringle

Although it was eight decades and another year ago, I remember the day as if it was yesterday. Our little town of Walker, not unlike all the other towns and cities all over the United States, was not as jovial as usual during the holiday season of 1941. As I delivered the newspaper, carrying the unwelcome headline up and down Main Street, the quiet and solemn attitude of the townspeople was evident. The day, indeed, was “A day that would live in infamy.”

