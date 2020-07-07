by Otto Ringle
Last month, the subject of this column was Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters. I wrote about the old, original Reed’s Sports that was owned by Les and Mae Reed, and I was certain I knew what I was writing about because Tom and Gib Reed were both very good friends of mine.
I had written in the column that Tom and Gib were the sons of Les and Mae. The other day, I ran into Carl Berg in the post office and Carl was quick to tell me that Les and Mae didn’t have any children!
I perhaps was a bit more adamant with my reply than I should have been, when I said, “Are you sure? Tom and Gib were very good friends of mine in high school, and I am certain their parents were Les and Mae!”
Carl was even more firm when he replied, “Yes, I’m sure. They’re my cousins and Tom was Les’s brother!”
That would make Gib Les’s brother also. We changed the subject, as Carl usually knows what he is talking about.
Carl’s father, Ole Berg, came to Walker in 1931 and worked as a guide on Leech Lake. Six years later he married Inez Thompson and together they had three children — Carl, Betty and Allen. Allen is better known as “Butch.”
In 1939, Ole had a home-made sawmill near Itasca Park that he made himself. Twenty years later, he changed the mill to a lumber yard, which he ran until 1966, yielding to his son Carl.
Today, the lumber yard is the very well-known and respected, Leech Lake Lumber, and it is located not only in Walker, but also has branched out to Cass Lake.
After his retirement from the lumber business, Ole Berg became an auctioneer, and my wife Joyce was his best customer. Whenever Ole started the bidding on an item, he looked over to Joyce to make certain she had a number and was ready to make her bid, as he knew she would!
I had the honor of serving with Ole Berg in the Walker Rotary Club and together we were both Paul Harris Fellows. Ole was truly “Mr. Rotary” as he served as president in 1977, was very active in the Rotary Foreign Exchange Program, as he and Inez took care of many students during their years as Rotarians and Rotary Anns.
Ole was also best known in the club as the chief of the “Fish-Fryers”. I happened to be president of the club when we celebrated our 50th anniversary in 1992, and the program consisted of all the past presidents giving what was supposed to be a short history of their accomplishments during the year of their presidency. I literally had to give Ole “the hook” to get him off the stage, as there was no end to his accomplishments!
Carl and Judy Berg are extremely active and important individuals to our community. Carl graduated from Walker High School and I think is the only “All-State football player” in Walker’s history. After graduation, Carl was active in the Jaycees and was a charter member of the Walker Lions Club.
I have had the pleasure of working with Carl in Walker Industries and serving on the board of property with Hope Lutheran Church. I was not needed on Hope’s property board, however, as Carl was very capable of taking care of the church’s problems all by himself.
Judy was a social worker for Cass County for more than 30 years and is also very active in Hope Lutheran Church.
Notwithstanding the four-generation Orton family — Lee, Frank, Tim and Frank Jr. — I believe the Berg family is the only three-generation family in Walker who started and still maintains their respective business enterprises. Although Carl still comes to the office bright and early every morning, he has turned over much of the business operation and responsibilities to his son Jon.
Jon’s wife, Dawn Berg, also work for Cass County and is Walker’s No. 1 Vikings Fan. Whenever the Vikes are playing, Dawn will be cheering for them — completely dressed in Viking regalia! Even her socks sport the Viking logo.
Over the years, Leech Lake Lumber has made a genuine effort to provide a full inventory of lumber and building products, including newly-engineered wood products used in modern construction. The installation of a computer-aided-design (CAD) system has provided detailed drawings of new projects, speeded computation and accuracy, and stores a vast amount of information instantly available.
We are indeed fortunate to have such an up-to-date operation in our business climate, and we wish the Berg family Godspeed in all of their future endeavors.
