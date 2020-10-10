by Otto Ringle
I received a letter the other day that brought about this week’s column of, “The old and the new.” In prior columns, we have been talking about individuals who have played an important role in Walker’s history.
This week, however, we are going to list the accomplishments of an individual, who perhaps contributed just as much to our little town as anyone! See if you can guess who it is!
He was an extremely active member of many organizations in Walker, including the Walker Businessmen’s Association, Walker Civic and Commerce Conservation Committee, Walker Wildlife and Industrial Arts and Crafts Museum Board, Cass County Chapter First Aid Division, Cass County Historical Society, Cass County Statehood Centennial Committee, Isaak Walton League, Walker Rifle and Pistol Club, Shingobee Winter Playground Association, Subordinate Lodge and Encampment, Grand Patriarch of Grand Encampment of Minnesota, Grand Master Grand Lodge, Rebekah Assembly of Minnesota, Walker City Clerk, Minnesota State Land Commission, American Foresters, Civilian Conservation Corps, Minnesota Division of Forestry, Research and Forest Service in Walker, Scoutmaster Troop 40 Walker Boy Scouts, Headwaters Area Council Executive Board, District Safety Committee, Commissioner Boy Scouts of America, Silver Beaver Award from BSA and Community Church of Walker.
Wow! How’s that for a busy dude! Do you know who he is? Heather and Mandy — you should know — he was your great-grandpa! He is the guy on the far right in the back row of the photograph and his name is Jake Licke.
My phone has been ringing off the hook with orders for the book of four years of this column, “The old and the new,” and one of those book orders came from Jake Licke’s daughter Elaine Brown — all the way from Bossier City, La. Along with her check for $25, which includes postage and handling of the book, Elaine sent a very nice letter that brought back many wonderful memories.
I would like to quote her letter verbatim, as perhaps some of her comments will bring back some wonderful memories of yours also.
“My daughter Carol Green treated me to a subscription of The Pilot-Independent this year, and I have thoroughly enjoyed every page — even the ‘want ads’! However, I must confess, your “Old and New” column is the first one I go to! The front page is usually the informative page, but as a ‘Senior Walkerite,’ I go directly to your column to relive some history about ‘our town’ and its citizens through the years. I remember vividly — the presentation of your Eagle Scout Award. My dad Jake Licke, was the scoutmaster and you were his very first recipient of the award. It was a very solemn occasion with you presenting the red rose to Georgia Hillberg, who represented your deceased mother.
“The presentation was very moving to both my mom Edna Licke and a very young Elaine. My daughter Carol Green worked at the Goalpost Eating & Drinking Emporium and I remember the famous Goalpost mugs! I wonder how many ‘fans’ still have their Goalpost mugs? I have two — mine and my husband Bob Brown’s. Bob’s mug was chipped, and you brought it to your dental office and ‘doctored’ it up with a ‘filling’ to repair it!
“I do have one area I would like to address — only because of my relationship to a fine lady and teacher. Your column on the Red Barn did not mention the fact that John Hansen and his sister Ragna built that barn when they were dairy farmers just north of town. Ragna was my fifth-grade teacher. She used to walk all the way from the Red Barn to the school if the weather permitted. She was quite a gal and a wonderful teacher!
“The history of our town is important to us, and, as the old saying goes — you can take the girl out of Minnesota, but you can’t take Minnesota out of the girl! Thank you for writing and I am looking forward to future columns and especially the book you are putting together!”
If anybody else would like to receive the book Elaine is referring to, it will be available in time for Christmas. If interested, send a check for $25 made out to “Old & New,” mail it to Box 841, Walker, MN 56484. If the Lord is willin’ and the creek don’t rise, we’ll see ya next week — and stay healthy!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.