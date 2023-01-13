by Otto Ringle
It’s a new year with an old problem and, for some reason, I am reminded of my mom. It was back in the 1940s and since she was in the third stage of multiple sclerosis, perhaps she had no idea what she was asking.
Nevertheless, every day when I brought home an issue of the Minneapolis Star and Tribune, which I had just finished delivering up and down the main street of Walker, she would always very sadly and dejectedly ask the same question: “Why can’t we all get along?”
Those were the days during World War II, and the headlines always referred to some kind of trouble some place in the world. Perhaps the most notable, devastating events were the horrendous Holocaust that took place in Germany and the unimaginable killing of thousands of Japanese in the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Our president, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, thought he had done a good thing when he established his New Deal, designed to put many people back to work after the Great Depression. However many of those workers were of Japanese and German descent, and news of the Holocaust and bombings in Japan were in the minds of Harry S. Truman’s opponents.
Memories of the Holocaust, Hiroshima and Nagasaki concerning Roosevelt’s New Deal spread throughout the U.S. and governments of Minnesota, California and many other states had the same problems. Personal rights, liberties and freedoms of Japanese-Americans and Americans of German descent were suspended by the U.S .government after WWII. Even in our little town of Walker, we lost a wonderful family of German descent because of their ancestry. Our own family, of German lineage, was allowed to remain in town only because Dad was the only doctor in the northern half of Cass County. Every now and then we had to convince our friends that it was not our relatives, nor any of the German people who were causing the trouble, it was the Nazi party. The same situation existed with people of Japanese descent. I recall one of my newspaper customers, the Trott family, had a Japanese maid who received a considerable amount of harassment, persecution and intimidation from our townspeople during the war.
Now before we continue, we must put things in perspective. The world is a huge place, while our little Walker is a very small town. Nevertheless, problems in our little town often appear just as important to us as the world’s problems are. Last summer there was considerable discussion concerning the future of a wonderful weekly community event called Walker Bay Live. It seems half of the city council voted one way and the other half voted the opposite way concerning a controversial issue concerning the celebration. Mayor McMurrin broke the tie and suggested everyone sit down and work out a plan agreeable to all concerned.
Later in the fall the same thing happened concerning the wonderful community event, Ethnic Fest. In the past, evening entertainment was held on the streets of Walker so all businesses would benefit. However for some unknown reason, Ethnic After Hours was moved to just one business off main street, and other businesses complained; perhaps rightly so, as Ethnic After Hours was a fun-filled time of the celebration, and all main street businesses benefitted. And then, wouldn’t you know, the same problem reared its ugly head only two months later during the Festival of Lights celebration, when the same business away from main street got all the attention.
Discussions up and down main street concerning very controversial subjects have resulted in a small town problem; controversial, because everyone agrees these community activities are extremely essential and beneficial to the economy of our little town. However, the events have also resulted in considerable dismay by some.
Personally I find myself very much like my mom, wondering why can’t we get along? Mayor McMurrin had a good suggestion. Why can’t the people involved in such fine celebrations and all the businesses involved sit down together and work things out to everybody’s advantage? Even with mom’s devastating condition, perhaps she had the right to ask the question, “Why can’t we all get along?”
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
