by Otto Ringle
Did you know Christmas has only been a federal holiday in our United States since 1870? Our country was almost 100 years old! Actually, people around the entire world had been celebrating long before then.
They celebrated simply for warmer weather!. Of course, when Jesus was born, people world-wide celebrated as a sacred religious holiday — even some who were not Christians celebrated Christmas.
Nowadays for many, the wonderful joyous Christmas season has become a world-wide, cultural and commercial phenomenon. And do you know what I think is really unfortunate? This is also the time of the year when Christians will be berated for wishing someone “Merry Christmas!”
Our school kids will be reprimanded for singing Christmas carols! Some of our colleges forbid students from wearing red or green!
The reason of course is — Christmas is a Christian holiday, but not everyone is Christian. It is so sad, but I am not going to get into any solution as to what can we do about it, as it might turn into miniature culture war! So, let’s get back to the old days.
We have a lot of Norwegians and Germans in our little town. I can remember both my German grandfather and my Norwegian grandmother talking about a “Yuletide Season.” It was a time beginning with the winter solstice on Dec. 21 and lasting — well, basically, until the ground thawed.
Both families were farmers in their respective countries, and they were both anxious to get their crops in the ground. During those cold winter months, they celebrated — grandma with her lutefisk and fattigman, and grandpa with his wienerschnitzel and pilsner! Both of them burned a lot of huge yule logs like the one above! Nowadays, we recognize yule logs as the logs we burn on Christmas Eve only to make the chimney warm for Santa to slide down! Right, kids?
For two millennia, people around the world have been observing that period of time with traditions and practices that are both religious and secular in nature. As Christians, we celebrate Christmas Day Dec. 25 — the anniversary of the birth of Jesus of Nazareth, a spiritual leader whose teachings form the basis of our religion.
Over the years, we have established popular customs, which include exchanging gifts, decorating Christmas trees, attending church, sharing meals with family and friends and of course waiting for Santa Claus to come down that chimney — made warm because of the yule log!
The first Christmas Eve in our little town of Walker was held Dec. 24, 1896 — only 26 years after Christmas became a national holiday! I can picture in my mind and hear the merriment of Tom and Harriet Walker and their family, celebrating in their house, which was right next door to the house that I live in now. I can also picture and hear Clem and Leah Trott and their family, celebrating in their house on the other side of the house where I live now.
I assume you all know who Walker and Trott are! Our town was named after Tom Walker, who was a prosperous lumber baron in our area, and Clem Trott commanded the U.S. troops in the Battle of Sugar Point.
The picture in my mind, however, does not show any invited native friends across the bay, like Pat McGarry had in his new Pameda Hotel, during that very stormy Walker’s first Thanksgiving. Perhaps, our native nation had very nice Christmas family gatherings of their own. I hope so, don’t you?
Have you walked down mainstreet and driven around town these past weeks? Our little town has really gone all out for this joyous time of the year. Many residents have decorated and after being closed for a month, most of the businesses are decorated also.
Restaurants have Christmas niceties on their take-out menus, and people are encouraged to take advantage of them instead of going out of town to celebrate. It has been a tough go for bars and restaurants these trying days.
Also, get outside and hike, bicycle or snowmobile our wonderful trail system. We are lucky to live in an area that has clean, fresh air and we should all get outside and breath deeply! Like Chip Leer always says, “Get out and live on the wildside!” The Chamber, Northern Lights, American Legion, Art Pub and Walker Bay Theater have put together a wonderful Festival of Lights celebration and we should all get out and enjoy the many festivities. We are living in different times, however. We must try to keep our numbers down, wear our masks, keep our distance, wash our hands, and when a vaccine is available for the general public — get immunized! If you don’t care about yourselves, think of the others!
Hey, it’s Dec. 23! It’s my birthday too! I’m out of here! Oops, forgot my mask! There, now that it is on, you probably can’t understand me, but I am wishing you a wonderful and joyful Christmas season!
