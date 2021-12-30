For the past couple of weeks, we have been reminiscing into the by-gone days of our little town — when all the activity was on Front Street across from the railroad tracks or down at the Government Landing. It wasn’t long after the first train rolled into Walker that the federal government cut a dirt road parallel to the tracks and through town.
Our first mayor was an enterprising young man by the name of Pat McGarry, who could foresee what was coming and built one of the first buildings on the dirt road that today is called Minnesota Avenue.
The building was gorgeous — five stories high — counting the lookouts on the top for gorgeous, panoramic views of Leech Lake! The new, grandiose, magnificent structure immediately became the center of attraction in our new little town.
Doctors and dentists set up their offices there, on a temporary basis, before moving on to the next town. Festive and gala social events were held there as well as community meetings and other major community celebrations.
In 1897, our new mayor held a huge colossal Christmas party and everybody in the new little town was there. We just finished our Christmas season of 2021! Just for fun, let’s sit back, close our eyes and imagine what those days of long ago might have been like during this joyous time of the year.
The Pameda Hotel was located where the Village Square is today, and there was a patio out in front just like there is now. During his Christmas party of 1897, when his little town was only a year old and he was the mayor, Pat had a huge fire going on the patio, where the party-goers would stand around the fire, sing Christmas carols and roast chestnuts.
When roasted over the open fire with butter, rosemary, nutmeg and pepper, the chestnuts made a delicious addition to Pat’s very popular seasonal brews of eggnog for the kids and Tom and Jerrys for mom and dad.
During the party, Walkerites would take turns touring their town in a sleigh hooked up behind a beautiful, Percheron horse. They wrapped themselves in furs, which were abundant in the days of fur-trading, place their feet on hot bricks to keep them warm, as they sang their way throughout the town, with stops at the many bars on Front Street.
The jingle of the bells on the horses, not only complemented their singing, but were required by law in those days, as the sleds traveled so fast and so quietly.
And so I’m offering this simple phrase, to kids from 1 to 92, although its been said, many times, many ways — Happy New Year to you!
The views and opinions expressed in the "The old and the new" column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
