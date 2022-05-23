I am writing this on May 17. It is a beautiful day — the sun is shining brightly and the temperature is in the low 70’s.
I was going to go out and plant some flowers, but it is supposed to get down into the 30’s this weekend, and I am reminded of my old friend, Bob Pauly, who always said very emphatically, “Never plant anything in northern Minnesota before Memorial Day!” Memorial Day is over a week away! I had best wait till then, before I plant!
After Memorial Day, we are going to plant some flowers in the inner circle of the Circle of Time. Brittany’s Floral will donate the flowers and Brittany informed me that begonias will do very well in the shade of the statues.
We are lucky to have such knowledgeable horticulturists as Brittany’s Floral in our little town! We are also blessed with Turf Tech, TJs Floral, Barb’s Greenhouse in nearby Hackensack and Nature’s Edge, whose products can be found at Walker Home Center — and you can also find flowers in the grocery store! So get out and work in your garden, remembering the old horticulturists’ motto — “To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow!” Bob Pauly always said that too!
Bob knew what he was talking about. He was truly a master gardener.
My mom and dad moved to Walker in 1930 and bought an old neighborhood dump, across from the old Carnegie Library on the corner of Fourth Street and Cleveland Avenue. Although my dad was an avid hunter and fisherman, and wanted to buy a house across the street on the lake, my mom was much more practical. She not only knew the taxes on a home on the lake would be astronomical, but she also knew the soil under the old dump would be extremely fertile and the location would make a wonderful garden area.
Before their new home was even finished, mom had two large gardens designed in her mind! One would be a sunken garden consisting of annual flowers with brilliant color all summer long, and the other — a rock garden consisting of flowering bushes and perennial flowers surrounding a garden pool, fed by a creek with a series of waterfalls. Mom got what she wanted and when Bob had finished the job, it was beautiful, just like mom had pictured in her mind — a magnificent addition to our neighborhood.
During the early ‘30s there was a lawyer in Walker by the name of Dan DeLury, who was on the City Council. He was also a very good friend of my dad’s and he knew of mom’s beautiful rock garden. Dan persuaded the council to have Bob Pauly build a rock garden, just like the one Bob had built for mom — next to the new Conservation Building, which today, houses the city offices, the DMV and the liquor store. Mom’s and Bob Pauly’s beautiful city rock garden still exists to this day. There is an old, weather-beaten, wooden plaque with Bob’s name hardly visible and in front of the garden is a huge rock with Dan DeLury’s name proudly and permanently engraved.
There is a meeting of the Library Board tonight and they will be discussing a proposed donation that my sister, Suzie Pfau and I submitted. Our respective families would like to donate a grove of fully-grown spruce trees and a rock garden with a waterfall, as a memorial to our mother. If the Library Board and the City Council approve the project, the memorial will be built next to the new library, as our mom was very active in our old Carnegie Library.
Turf Tech has offered to construct the project for a very reasonable price! Please wish my sister and our families lots of luck, as we have a feeling we will need it! We will let you know what the Library Board decides, and until then, get out and work in your gardens — so you can believe in tomorrow!
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.