Minnesota Gopher football teams have won national championships seven times, in 1904, 1934, 1935, 1936, 1940, 1941 and 1960. My dad went to the University of Minnesota and although he was a big, strong guy standing 6 foot 4 inches and close to 300 pounds in his early days, he never played football. He was too busy pitching hay and lifting newborn calves at the family farm in Sanborn. However he always laughed over the fact that he spent a lot of time on the field of Memorial Stadium when he went to medical school at the U of M, playing baritone in the Marching Band. His only football claim to fame in college happened when he inadvertently and accidently kicked a football into the stomach of a good-looking gal who happened to be walking by. He must have given a very good apology, as the gal turned out to be my mom.
Our family always listened to football games on the radio when Coach Bernie Bierman and his Gophers won their three-time national championships in the early 1930s. Tackle Ed Widseth was All-American and Widseth and halfback Andy Uram were named to the first team of the All-Big Ten.
During Bernie Bierman’s back-to-back national championships in the early ‘40s, names like Bruce Smith, Dick Wildung and Bob Swieiger were well-known in our household. Twenty years later in 1960 the Gopher football team, under Coach Murray Warmath were national champions again, and names like Bobby Bell, Andy Stevens and Tom Brown became our household names. Our family followed the team to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, but were very disappointed in that the Gophers were upset by the Washington Huskies 17-7. Nevertheless we have always been ardent football fans, as I played college ball for the Carleton Knights, my brother played for the Johnnys when St. John’s was NCAA Division III Champs, my two boys played for the Warriors and my three grandsons played for the Wolves.
As I am writing this, as I am certain all of you are also, while watching with great anticipation, the Million Dollar Man row his boat with his Million Dollar football team; very appropriately and suitably called the Golden Gophers! The game is with Penn State and that million dollar man is P. J. Fleck, who recently signed a seven year, $33.25 million dollar contract. Do the math; that’s $4.75 million every year. Wow! Let’s hope that boat doesn’t spring a leak! When Coach Fleck was interviewed after the extremely exciting game, surrounded by more Minnesota fans than had ever stormed the field at either Memorial or TCF stadiums, he spat out a pair of nonsensical catch phrases with different origins.
“Ski-U-Mah and Row the Boat,” he hollered with great enthusiasm. The phrase “Ski-U-Mah” is a phrase every Minnesota head coach has said since 1880 when a rugby player heard a Native American teammate scream, “Ski-yoo” whenever their team won. Gopher cheerleaders added “Mah” so it rhymed with “Rah,” and Minnesota fans have been hollering it ever since.
The other phrase, “Row the Boat,” is Coach Fleck’s meaningless, senseless terminology and something no Minnesota coach before him has ever said, and probably won’t ever use again. When asked what the phrase meant, P.J. replied, “When you row a boat, you’re really moving. Don’t ever look me in the eye and use the word ‘paddle,’ because that is completely different.”
By the way, PJ. stands for Phillip John, and in addition to being a good coach, Phillip John Fleck was a good football player himself. At Kanefield High School in Maple Park, Ill., he helped his teammates win back-to-back undefeated state championships. At Northern Illinois University he was captain of his team during his junior and senior years and an Academic All-American during his senior year. Upon graduating from NIU, Fleck was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, where he was a member of their special teams, playing as a punt receiver. After a very severe shoulder injury, he then gave up playing and went into coaching.
However tonight as I complete this column, P. J. Fleck and his Minnesota Golden Gophers have given up Floyd of Rosedale to Iowa, the Axe to Wisconsin, and their season is over.
Perhaps next year we will have better luck rowing the boat and hollering “Ski-U-Mah!”
