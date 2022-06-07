by Otto Ringle
What a wonderful and meaningful painting! It would be great if our editor would print the painting in color to show the beauty and charm of Howard Christy’s interpretation of the signing of the United States Constitution in Independence Hall in Philadelphia on Sept. 12, 1787.
You all know the main figure in the painting is George Washington, president of the convention, standing proudly and confidently in an effort to control the 39 delegates, while the delegate from North Carolina, Richard Spaight, signs our sacred and immortal document.
Just imagine the uproar and pandemonium consisting of both negative and affirmative feelings that must have existed in the chambers of Independence Hall when Washington tried to get across the importance of freedom to pray, freedom to say what we want, freedom of privacy and freedom to bear arms?
Check out the two delegates from South Carolina, with arms reaching out, trying to get Washington’s attention, so they could express their feelings on a specific issue, and the Secretary of the Convention William Jackson with his arm raised in an effort of authority.
I thoroughly disliked Mr. Wallin’s history class in old Walker High School! While he was talking about the Constitution, I was in the back row, drawing pictures of one of the delegates shooting spitballs in disgust of what Washington was saying! However, I vaguely recall Mr. Wallin telling us the Constitution of the United States of America was written to establish a strong federal government for our young country, and also provide for a separation of the powers in the government, as well as rights to the citizens of the United States.
I recall the Constitution consists of 33 amendments and the first 10 are called the “Bill of Rights,” giving us freedom of religion, freedom of speech, the right to have a fair trial with an impartial jury, privacy in our homes, and the others — all of which we do pretty well in conforming, except for the second amendment — the right to bear arms!
It is interesting to note that only 39 of the expected 55 delegates are shown in Christy’s painting! Three delegates refused to sign the constitution and 13 delegates left the convention before the signing began!
Mr. Wallin didn’t tell us this, but could it be that 16 delegates were not in favor of granting freedom for some of those amendments? Could it be those 16 delegates were especially concerned about the second amendment — the amendment that would give any citizen of the United States the right to carry a gun? After all, in 1787, guns included muskets and flintlock pistols, each with only one-round magazine capacity and each could only fire three effective rounds per minute! In the hands of the most skilled marksman their maximum accuracy range was about 50 yards!
Mr. Wallin didn’t say this either, but could it be that some of the 16 delegates who didn’t sign the constitution could foresee the possibility that guns might change in the future? Could it be that some of those delegates could foresee a firearm that would hold 30 rounds of ammunition, fire around 45 rounds per minute, and have accuracy of about 600 yards!
Do you really think for one minute, any one of those 39 delegates, who signed the Constitution of the United States in 1787, could predict the following horrendous, terrible statistics of mass shootings in their own country? Do you think any one of those 39 delegates would sign a document that allowed someone to kill 19 children, two adults, and injure 18 more in Uvalde, Texas, just the other day!
In 2019, in El Paso, Texas, 23 were killed and 23 injured! In 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas, 26 were killed and 22 injured! In 2016, in Orlando, Florida, 49 killed and 48 injured! In 2012, in Newtown, Conn., 27 were killed and two injured! And in 2007, in Blacksburg, Virginia, 32 were killed and 23 injured!
Without question, those 39 delegates would be very disappointed and disheartened to know that today, their beloved United States of America has more mass killings than any other country in the entire world!
The first thing we hear, following these mass killings, concerns the mental capability of the perpetrator. Obviously, they act in an unusual manner! However, perhaps a bit strangely, I relate their actions to one of my favorite songs: “Every time I hear a new born baby cry, or touch a leaf, or see the sky, then I know why — I believe!” We are all different and we all believe in different ways. A very frustrated, over-worked mother, when they hear their baby cry, may have a desire to cover their mouth with her hand to keep them quiet! Some people, when they see a leaf or a row of beautiful crab apple trees, would cut them all down! Some people, when they look up to the sky, might wish it would rain! Some people when they see someone, may have a feeling of antipathy or dislike — just because the color of their skin is different!
We all believe in different ways, but that doesn’t mean we are mentally disabled! One thing is for certain, we all believe something must be done concerning these terrible mass killings and we all believe the time to act is now!
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.