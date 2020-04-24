Back in the early 1970s, the Minnesota Department of Health required all nursing homes to have their residents checked annually by a licensed dentist.
One day, when I was making such an examination at Woodrest Nursing Home in Walker, a very reluctant resident very emphatically exclaimed, “Is that Dr. Ringle? He is certainly not going to look into my mouth! His wife died from syphilis!”
The unwilling and unenthusiastic patient’s reluctance was not entirely wrong, as some 40 years prior, one of my dad’s [the Dr. Ringle he was referring to] very first medical cases was to do his best to help eradicate the dreaded disease that was covering our own Cass County. The entire town of Backus was almost demolished because of the malicious malady of syphilis.
The patient’s unwillingness to be examined was not entirely wrong, but Dr. Ringle’s wife did not die from syphilis but from the tertiary stages of multiple sclerosis, the symptoms of which are similar to syphilis.
All of us remember the swine flu that occurred only 10 years ago. Between April 2009 and April 2010, there were almost 61 million cases reported, with over half a million deaths throughout the world.
Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, commonly known as AIDS to all of us, was first detected in American gay communities. A total of 75 million people have been infected resulting in 32 million deaths worldwide. An estimated 38,000 new HIV infections still happen in the U.S. each year.
Any reader of this column over age 50 will remember the Hong Kong Flu pandemic of 1968, the third pandemic flu outbreak to occur in the 20th century, killing 1 million people worldwide and 100,000 in the U.S. Many will recall the Asian flu that killed over a million people in the world in 1957 and 116,000 of them were in the United States.
However the Black Death was one of the most devastating pandemics in human history, resulting in the deaths of an estimated 200 million people across Europe and Asia between 1347 and 1351. The Black Death resurfaced in London in 1665 and killed 20 percent of its population. In a year and a half, 100,000 people died.
In comparison this Easter Sunday, when this column was written, the pretty little but devastating devil has infected 1,7766,935 people in the world and 108,737 people have died. By the time you read these unbelievable and painful statistics, I am certain these numbers will have increased.
During World War II, we rationed our food and gasoline. We grew our own Victory gardens, and we bought savings bonds to help with the war effort. But we were never locked up in our homes for months on end. We didn’t have to worry about keeping six feet apart and our places of business were open, as usual. Most importantly, we were able to go to church and pray that the incredible loss and painful times of war would end soon.
We all knew that prayer helped end World War II, and prayer will help end COVID-19. Stay healthy and God bless you all.
