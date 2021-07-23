You don’t have to read the first part of this week’s column! However, please — please — take the time to read the last sentence! The reason I suggest not to read the first part is because I don’t know what I am talking about!
I am just a stupid, old man who flunked many of my subjects in the old Walker High School and the only reason I was able to get into college was because I was able punt, pass, kick and run with a football! I’m just a stupid old man who didn’t have any more sense than to spend 54 years looking down in the mouth alongside a dental chair!
Therefore, I am going to — first of all — talk about a few people who must know what they are talking about! They just have to know what they are talking about, or they wouldn’t be in the high positions that they are!
Dr. Vivek Murphy is an American physician and a vice admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, who has served as the 19th and 21st Surgeon General of the United States under both President Obama and President Biden. He was educated at the Yale School of Medicine and Harvard University. Educated in medicine at both Yale and Harvard! Surely Dr. Murphy must know what he is talking about.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar is an American lawyer and politician serving as the Senior U.S. Senator from Minnesota for the past 14 years! As a member of the Minnesota Democratic Farmer-Labor Party, she previously served as the Hennepin County Attorney. She received her education at the University of Chicago School of Law, Jonathan Edwards College and also from Yale University.
University of Chicago, Jonathan Edwards College and Yale! Surely Sen. Klobuchar must know what she is talking about!
President Biden is an American politician who is the 46th and current President of the United States and prior to that, represented Delaware in the United States Senate for 36 years! He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware and his law degree from Syracuse University.
Now I realize I will never convince you Trump followers, but surely President Biden must know something about what he is talking about, having graduated from both Delaware and Syracuse Universities.
CNN news commentator Don Lemon is an American TV journalist, having received the Edward R. Murrow Award and three regional Emmy Awards as the host of “Don Lemon Tonight.” He was educated in Louisiana State University and Brooklyn College.
Surely Mr. Lemon, being educated in both Louisiana and Brooklyn, and receiving the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award, must know what he is talking about!
Dr. Anthony Fauci is an American physician-scientist and immunologist, who serves as the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergies and Infection Diseases. He is also the chief medical advisor to the president, educated at the College of Holy Cross, Weill Cornell Medical College and has received many awards in medicine including the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Educated at Holy Cross and Cornell and received the Medal of Freedom, surely Dr. Fauci must know what he is talking about!
All of these educated people were written up in the July 19 issue of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, and they all said the rise in coronavirus from the Delta Variant in the United States is “entirely avoidable and entirely preventable if more people would get the COVID-19 vaccination.” As of this writing, one-third of the people in the United States have not been vaccinated!
Wow! One-third! That’s over 109 million people! That is unbelievable considering how important the issue is!
Drs. Murphy and Fauci, as well as the rest of the notable people mentioned above, all said the same thing in the article. “People who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus have protection against the Delta Variant of the Coronavirus, but anyone who is not vaccinated and not practicing preventive strategies is at risk for infection!”
So, here it comes! This is the last sentence from a stupid old man — “If you haven’t already, please, please get vaccinated!”
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
