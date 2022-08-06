It was the summer of 1970. A couple of sailboat salesmen in the Twin Cities with the names of Jack Culley and Bruce Nicholle thought our great inland sea would be a wonderful place for them to sell a few sailboats. There was only one sailboat on Leech Lake at the time — a huge, broad-beamed, old scow that Gary Trimble brought all the way from Yugoslavia!
She was called the “Jolly Roger” and provided a wonderful family outing for Gary, Muggs and their four kids.
Jack and Bruce contacted Gary about the idea of setting up some kind of a sailing regatta on Leech, however Gary was very busy with his Shell Station on main street, so he told the salesmen to contact the Chamber.
John Elsenpeter was president of the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce that year and he thought a sailing regatta would be a great idea for the town! The only person in Walker, however, who knew anything about sailing was Gary Trimble! So John and the salesmen went back to Gary, and John persuaded Gary to work with him on LLR1. The first Leech Lake Regatta was held during August of 1971.
LLR1 was chaired by John, Gary and their wives, Vicky and Muggs, and the event became so successful that they realized they should have an attorney set up a policy and by-laws for the event. An attorney by the name of Harlan Smith and his wife, Carol, were made co-chair, along with Gary and Muggs, for LLR2.
The Regatta has continued every year since with a new couple added each year to help last year’s couple run the next event
Harlan and Carol conned their neighbors, Joyce and I, to help them run LLR3, and Joyce and I obtained the services of Kathy and Marsh Nichols to run LLR4. Marsh worked for the radio station in Walker, which was appropriately called KLLR, and we received a considerable amount of free publicity!
According to the established system, LLR5 was supposed to be run by Marsh and Kathy and a new couple, however, Marsh was transferred to a new radio station so Joyce and I talked our friends, Stan and Kathy Worth to help us run LLR5. LLR5 was a bittersweet event.
Sweet because we had over 100 boats registered, and bitter because there wasn’t any wind for the sailors! There were three whole days with absolutely no wind!
Fortunately for our treasury, our attorney Harlan Smith had it written up in our policy that there would be no re-funds of the registration money. However, we had to keep the crews of a 100 boats busy for three days. We played a lot of water volleyball and did a lot of waterskiing, resulting in a lot of hungry sailors, as the Rotarians served over 400 at their fish fry!
And so, the Leech Lake Regatta has continued for over 50 years! It is the longest community celebration in Walker’s history!
LLR51 will be held this weekend and I have been asked to sail with Bruce Johnson and his “Knotta Lotta” and give a little history of the Regatta and the Leech Lake area.
Come along with us! Bruce is going to take his passengers to a point down wind, where they can get some great pictures of the boats with their huge, multicolored spinnakers billowing in the breeze!
In the past, the Regatta has always camped out at different places on the lake, however, recent years have found the sailors headquartered and camped out at Shores of Leech Resort. Therefore, Mitch and Mara Loomis are very busy, not only with their regular customers, but also having registration Friday and entertainment for the sailors and the public on both Saturday and Sunday.
Fifty-one years of the Regatta has been a wonderful event for our area! Many many kudos go to the Elsenpeters, Trimbles and Smiths for getting the event started, and congratulations to today’s committee — the sailors, Shores of Leech and everybody else who had anything to do with over a half century of fun and frolic on our great inland seas! We hope to see you next weekend at LLR51.
