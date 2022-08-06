Bruce Johnson's Knotta Lotta
Photo submitted

by Otto Ringle

It was the summer of 1970. A couple of sailboat salesmen in the Twin Cities with the names of Jack Culley and Bruce Nicholle thought our great inland sea would be a wonderful place for them to sell a few sailboats. There was only one sailboat on Leech Lake at the time — a huge, broad-beamed, old scow that Gary Trimble brought all the way from Yugoslavia!

