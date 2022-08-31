by Otto Ringle
It has been 77 years since the end of WWII. Perhaps you all have a special memory of Sept. 2, 1945, but please permit me to tell you mine. Although we knew her first name, she was still known to us as “Mrs. Folmer” — with a very heavy emphasis on the word, “Mrs.”
During the late ‘30s and early ‘40s, she was the very regal lady who managed the Lakeshore Hotel in Walker. It was a huge, three-story hotel located on Front Street, opposite the depot for the Brainerd and Northern Minnesota Railroad. Twice a day, when the trains came into town, Mrs. Folmer was a very busy lady and she managed the hotel in a very impressive and imposing manner.
Mrs. Folmer loved to fish, and there was nothing splendid nor majestic about her when she donned her rain gear — complete with huge, yellow galoshes and a bright, red sou’wester — and headed for the end of the City Dock, walking very gingerly in an effort to get there before anyone else took her favorite fishing spot. Mrs. Folmer was a very ardent fisherwoman, and even in the rain, she would sit on the end of the dock with her legs dangling over the end — her huge, yellow galoshes just touching the water and her bright, red sou’wester billowing in the breeze.
Not before she caught her limit of the wily walleyes would she leave to get back to work. She trudged up the hill to her Lakeshore Hotel, carrying her limit, and cleaned, fried and served the scrumptious walleye bits to the many customers at the hotel’s snack bar. The hotel didn’t have a restaurant per se, as Dave’s Cafe and Rode’s Cafe were both within spittin’ distance. In the back corner of the entry to the hotel, alongside the check-in counter, was a bar and a few stools where the tourists who came off the trains could grab a quick snack. With the fragrant aroma in the air from those scrumptious walleye bits, I would trudge past the snack bar, climb up the stairs of the hotel, carrying my bag of newspapers to my customers on the third floor.
The old hotel didn’t have an elevator, and even for a 13 year old, carrying a very heavy bag of newspapers up three flights of stairs — well, it was a lot easier going back down. The entire town of Walker, however, was very enthusiastically celebrating the end of WWII and the extremely exciting news made the task of carrying the heavy newspaper bag with the celebrated headline much less burdensome!
One of my customers, who lived in one of the apartments on the third floor of the old Lakeshore Hotel, had been recently hired at the Walker High School as the new, 12th grade English teacher. In those days you could become a teacher with only two years of college, so she was not that much older than her students!. In fact, she was not that much older than me.
When she heard me climbing the old, creaky steps of the Lakeshore Hotel, she came to the head of the stairway and waited for me to hand her the paper. She was a very pretty lady with long, blond hair and it appeared all she had on was a beautiful, white robe! She had also been celebrating the end of the war — all by herself. She was holding a glass of red wine and didn’t look very steady, as she braced herself on the handrail of the stairway with the same hand that held her glass of wine. She reached for the paper with her other hand, which had been holding her beautiful, white robe together! Her robe fell apart! Instead of being shocked and surprised, she very calmly left her robe open and took the paper from my trembling hand! In a very sultry voice, she said, “Hi, there!”
In a very nervous-sounding voice, I replied, “Hi.” I handed her the paper, turned and quickly ran back down the stairs. As I ran past Mrs. Fulmer, who was still working at the snack bar, she tossed me one of her walleye bits. With one hand I caught the tasty walleye and used the other hand to open the door as I ran out of the hotel.
In Butch’s Pub, a block north of the Lakeshore Hotel, a couple of Labrador hunting dogs laid lazily on the floor of the pub. Old Smokey merely raised his head to the excitement of the boys at the bar — celebrating the end of the war. Old Gyp didn’t even do that — he just laid there!
