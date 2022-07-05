What a great weekend! With the Fourth of July falling on a Monday, our little town of Walker was buzzing with activity. On Saturday, our streets and stores were full of visitors from all over the country, and on Sunday, our churches were full of worshipers praising our Lord and thanking Him for giving us the opportunity to live in this wonderful country of ours.
Without a doubt, for such a little town we go all out when it comes to celebrating the birth of our nation — a kiddy’s parade, the main parade, fish fries, games, music, picnics in the park, swimming at a wonderful beach, culminated by one of the best displays of patriotism in northern Minnesota — not only because of the beautiful fireworks, but because we can view them from our wonderful Leech Lake, and the lights from all the boats is almost as enjoyable and entertaining as the fireworks themselves!
Readers of this column will know, I thoroughly disliked Mr. Wallin’s ninth-grade history class back in Walker High School’s Warrior days of 1946. Thinking back, however, the history of the Fourth of July seems incredibly interesting. As we all know, the area we live in today was not even known 246 years ago! It was only a small part of a vast, unknown territory, considered to be occupied by many tribes of unknown and unfriendly inhabitants, who had no intention of losing their beautiful land to the “waabishkiiwe.”
There were only 13 so-called civilized colonies in the eastern part of our country. However, during the summer of 1776, some of those 13 colonies celebrated Independence Day by putting on mock funerals for King George III of England — symbolizing the death of the Crowns’s rule on America!
The first commemoration of Independence Day happened on July 4, 1977, in Philadelphia. Why Philadelphia? Because in those days it was the largest and most important city in the 13 colonies, and Carpenters Hall, which is called Independence Hall today, was considered to be a very beautiful venue. The Founding Fathers also thought it would be appropriate for such an important event.
One of those Founding Fathers and the second president of United States, John Adams, strongly believed Independence Day should be celebrated on July 2. In a letter to his wife, Adams described the significance of the American separation from British rule and had the foresight to envision how the event should be celebrated: “It ought to be commemorated as the Day of Deliverance by solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shews, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward, and forever more.”
But why did Adams believe it should be celebrated on July 2? Because the delegates at the Second Continental Congress, meeting in Philadelphia, officially separated the 13 American colonies from Britain on that day. Adams even refused to attend Fourth of July events because he felt so strongly about July 2 being the correct date.
Thomas Jefferson was the first president to celebrate Independence Day at the White House in 1801. The celebration featured horse-races, parades, food and drinks — similar to the Fourth of July celebrations Adams suggested to his wife and also similar to celebrations we have today in our little town of Walker.
It is interesting to note that although the Fourth of July has been celebrated each year since 1776, it didn’t become a federal holiday until 1870, and federal employees didn’t get paid on their day off of work until 1941.
Because he was recognized as an eloquent voice for such a patriotic cause, Jefferson was chosen to write the Declaration of Independence. It is a bit ironic, however, that he used some of the words an English philosopher, by the name of John Locke, had written in 1693 in his “Essay Concerning Human Understanding.” Nevertheless, even in our little town of Walker, we do our best to abide by those immortal and ever-living words — “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among them are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
I sincerely hope you and yours had a wonderful holiday and continue to have a summer of a good life of freedom and happiness!
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
